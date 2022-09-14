IronBirds drop playoff opener at Brooklyn, 8-1

The Aberdeen IronBirds opened the South Atlantic League playoffs Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, losing, 8-1, to the Cyclones.

The ‘Birds were outhit, 11-5, and the lone Aberdeen run came on a Jud Fabian home run in the second inning. It was Fabian’s first long ball as an IronBird.

Dylan Beavers had the only other extra-base hit for Aberdeen, a triple to lead off the game, but the next three Aberdeen batters struck out.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, scored single runs in the first, second and third innings off Aberdeen starter Jean Pinto (0-1), who allowed five hits, a walk and three runs over four innings. Pinto struck out two.

The Cyclones added three more runs in the fifth and closed out the win with two final runs in the eighth.

“We didn’t play well tonight, couldn’t get too much going offensively and defense wasn’t sharp,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “Looking forward to getting back to Aberdeen and tying the series to force a Game 3.”

Heston Kjerstad went 2-for-4 in the loss and Ramon Rodriguez had the other IronBirds hit.

Reliever Antonio Velez pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, two walks and five runs (four earned). Velez struck out two.

Rickey Ramirez came on to get the final two outs. Aberdeen made four errors in the field.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The ‘Birds need a win to force Game 3, which will also be at Ripken Stadium on Friday. Thursday’s first pitch is 7:05 p.m.