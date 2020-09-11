IronBirds offering up night to watch ‘Toy Story 4’ inside Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

The Aberdeen IronBirds are offering up a movie night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
Movie and baseball fans alike can view “Toy Story 4” on the big screen at the stadium on Oct. 3. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $5 per with additional tickets available at $10 per with a popcorn and soda can/water bottle included in purchase. Children ages 3 and under do not require a ticket.
No food, drink or lawn chairs are permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Guests are welcome to bring beach towels or blankets to sit on the field or sit socially distanced in the stadium seating.
This event is pre-sale only. Tickets will not be sold on the day of the movie at the ballpark and the event will be limited to 250 guests. To verify entry into the ballpark, please bring your print at home ticket, emailed to you, as a link after purchase.
The IronBirds will have an RSVP list of all movie ticket purchasers at the front gates. All ticket sale proceeds to benefit Epicenter at Aberdeen.
To order tickets, go to mpv.tickets.com/?orgId=51689&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=56804. For additional questions regarding your order, contact the ticket office at 410-297-9292.
Fan Appreciation enter to win donation
As in every year, the IronBirds are having a Fan Appreciation giveaway. Fans can celebrater Fan Appreciation Night 2020 with the ’Birds by making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties. Persons making donations will be entered for a chance to win an Adley Rutschman autographed baseball and a private 90-minute batting practice for you and 10 of your closest friends at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Donations came made at this link; desktop.livesourceapp.com/home;county=Harford%20County;eventName=Fan%20Appreciation%20Giveaway.
The giveaway ends on Monday at midnight, which is the day the IronBirds might have won their first New York-Penn League Championship.
Team store sale
Use Code SCHOOL20 for 25% off all novelties, plushies and youth apparel. Sale runs through Monday. Use link: ironbirds.milbstore.com.