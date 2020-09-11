IronBirds offering up night to watch ‘Toy Story 4’ inside Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

As in every year, the IronBirds are having a Fan Appreciation giveaway. Fans can celebrater Fan Appreciation Night 2020 with the ’Birds by making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties. Persons making donations will be entered for a chance to win an Adley Rutschman autographed baseball and a private 90-minute batting practice for you and 10 of your closest friends at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Donations came made at this link; desktop.livesourceapp.com/home;county=Harford%20County;eventName=Fan%20Appreciation%20Giveaway.