IronBirds have new manager, coaches for 2022 season

A notable appointment is first time skipper Roberto Mercado, who was a coach most recently at New Britain High School in Connecticut. When asked about his assignment to the Aberdeen IronBirds, Mercado said, “I’m excited to be a part of the Orioles organization and manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds. From what I have been told, Aberdeen is an energetic and welcoming community that I am honored to be a part of. Our entire coaching staff is looking forward to contributing to the great things that are already happening in Aberdeen.”