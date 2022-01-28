IronBirds have new manager, coaches for 2022 season

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class High-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, has their player personnel staff set for the team’s 20th season. With only 76 days left until Opening Day, fans can begin to get excited as anticipation builds with this recent announcement.
Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will be home to several new faces in the coaching, development and training departments this summer for the Baltimore Orioles and Aberdeen IronBirds.
A notable appointment is first time skipper Roberto Mercado, who was a coach most recently at New Britain High School in Connecticut. When asked about his assignment to the Aberdeen IronBirds, Mercado said, “I’m excited to be a part of the Orioles organization and manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds. From what I have been told, Aberdeen is an energetic and welcoming community that I am honored to be a part of. Our entire coaching staff is looking forward to contributing to the great things that are already happening in Aberdeen.”
Further staff appointments made by the Baltimore Orioles for the Aberdeen Staff are as follows: Pitching Coach: Forrest Herrmann (former Cincinnati Reds player development staff); Hitching Coach: Zach Cole (From Atlanta, GA, has been with the Orioles since March 2021); Fundamentals Coach: Isaiah Paige (former University of Michigan player); Development Coach: Ryan Goll (With the IronBirds in 2021); Strength Coach: Michael Thomson (Coach at Orioles Sarasota facility); and Team Trainer: Allyse Kramer (Formerly with San Diego Padres organization)
The IronBirds open their 2022 campaign on Friday, April 8th at FirstEnergy Park against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for an initial three game series. They will then make the trip back down 95 to return home and have their own home opener at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Tuesday, April 12th.
Season ticket plans, flex packs and group tickets are available now. Fans are encouraged to call and reserve their tickets today as the IronBirds 20th season plans to be the most exciting season yet.