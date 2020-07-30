Aberdeen IronBirds hosting ‘Krabz Day’ for crab lovers; tickets are limited

With no baseball on the schedule, the Aberdeen IronBirds are offering up a different form of entertainment on Aug. 8 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The event, the Krabz Day Crab Feast, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., rain or shine as all seats and tables are under cover. Ticket cost is $60.
Space is limited and IronBirds General Manager Jack Graham had updated numbers Thursday. “We are not yet sold out, we’ve sold 100 tickets in five days. We’ve got about 50 tickets left of our original capacity,” Graham said. “Because of social distancing and making sure that we can take care of everyone appropriately. We’re a little bit limited with our capacity.”
The $60 ticket includes 12 Jimmy’s Famous Seafood medium steamed crabs, one jumbo cookie and all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, canned soda and bottled water for the two-hour slot.
Each guest will also receive an IronBirds group cap, a Kalvin the Krab bobblehead, a crab mallet and a 2021 ticket voucher.
“We’re really hopeful that if it goes well, that we can do additional, but we’re going to start with one and see how it goes,” Graham said.
In addition to the food, a catch on the field is available until 9 p.m. There is a maximum of six guests per table and parties with more than six guests will be seated at two tables next to each other (6 feet apart for social distancing purposes). Children ages 3 and under do not require a ticket, but will be counted in your guests at a table. Upon arrival guests will check in at the main gates before being seated at their table.
In addition, single 5-ounce Jimmy’s Famous Seafood crabcakes are also available for pre-order only. If you purchase a crabcake without a crab feast ticket, it will be available for pickup at the stadium at 6 p.m Aug. 8.
Restrooms and hand sanitizer will be available and face coverings are not required.
“It’s been great, the community, since the whole delay of the major league season and the subsequent announcement that our season wouldn’t be able to happen, the community support has been phenomenal,” Graham said. “We’ve really just been looking for ways that we can stay active, Home Runs for the Homeless is great, having a crab feast is awesome, being able to do other smaller local events is really something that we’re trying to work on.”
Go to ironbirds.milbstore.com/collections/crab-feasts to purchase your tickets today. For questions, call 410-297-9292 during business hours Monday through Friday.