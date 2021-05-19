Aberdeen Ironbirds 2021 season home opener |PHOTOS

Vi Ripken's seat in the club level at the Ripken Stadium has been graced with a purple seat and her name, Vi, on the seat number plate in the corner. A tribute to the late Vi Ripken, who died earlier this year, was one of the pre-game celebrations before the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)