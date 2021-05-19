(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Aberdeen Ironbirds 2021 season home opener |PHOTOS May 19, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Aberdeen Ironbirds pulled out a 5-3 win over visiting Wilmington in the team's home opener at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Sandy Price, left, gets loud and rings her Cal Bell cheering for her Ironbirds as she and her son Scott Price enjoy the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Members of the Aberdeen Ironbirds take the field to the cheers from the fans as the team's home opener against Wilmington gets underway at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen infielder Joey Ortiz fires the throw to first for an out after fielding the Wilmington hit during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen infielder Joey Ortiz, right, gives a fist bump to teammate Kyle Stowers after his catch to end the inning during the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington C. J. Viel, left, and his sister Lucy, center, and their dad Chris Viel stand for the National Anthem as they anxiously wait for the start of some Ironbirds baseball for the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen pitcher Kyle Brnovich delivers the pitch to the waiting Wilmington batter during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen Ironbirds staff member Melissa Smith cleans a row of seats as fans begin to arrive for the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington A tribute to Vi Ripken who died earlier this year, was one of the pre-game celebrations before the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mrs. Ripken's seat in the club level at the stadium has been graced with a purple seat and her name, Vi, on the seat number plate in the corner. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Vi Ripken's seat in the club level at the Ripken Stadium has been graced with a purple seat and her name, Vi, on the seat number plate in the corner. A tribute to the late Vi Ripken, who died earlier this year, was one of the pre-game celebrations before the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen baserunner Adam Hall dives back to first base to avoid the pick-off play by Wilmington's Omar Meregildo during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Members of the Aberdeen Ironbirds and fans stand for the National Anthem as the team's home opener gets underway against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen baserunner Johnny Rizer crosses the plate to score a run during the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Mason Vinson od Darlington has some fun dancing to the Chicken Dance between innings as he and his family enjoy the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen baserunner Adam Hall dives back to first base to avoid the pick-off play by Wilmington's Omar Meregildo during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Ryan Feathers, front, adjusts his cap and prepares to settle in for some Ironbirds baseball with his dad, U. S. Army LTC Retired Scott Feathers, back, for the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Charles Connors, left, prays for an Ironbirds hit as he and his brother Alexander, right, cheer for the Ironbirds as they and their family enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen Ironbirds keep their masks up as they enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen pitcher Connor Gillispie delivers the pitch to the waiting Wilmington batter during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Alexander Connors cheers after a big play by the Ironbirds as he and his family enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen baserunner Shayne Fontana sprints toward third during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen batter Shayne Fontana waits for the pitch from the Wilmington pitcher during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Landon Smith stops to strike a pose with his favorite mascots as he and his family make their way to pick up some Ironbirds gear during the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen baserunner Adam Hall keeps an eye on the Wilmington pitcher as he takes his lead from first base during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen Ironbirds fans enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen's Joey Ortiz takes a swing during a turn at the plate in the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington An Aberdeen Ironbirds fan keeps their Cal Bell and rally towel ready for an Ironbirds rally during the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen baserunner Kyle Stowers keeps an eye on the Wilmington pitcher as he takes his lead from second base during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen's Johnny Rizer sprints to first base after a hit in the late innings of the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen pitcher Connor Gillispie delivers the pitch to the waiting Wilmington batter during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen baserunner Johnny Rizer slides in safe at second base, avoiding the tag from Wilmington's Kyle Marinconz, during Tuesday's game May 18, 2021, at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen infielder Joey Ortiz sets up to field the Wilmington grounder during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen pitcher Connor Gillispie delivers the pitch to a Wilmington batter during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen's Joey Ortiz sees a pitch he likes and takes a swing during a turn at the plate in the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Members of the Aberdeen Ironbirds take the field to the cheers from the fans as the team's home opener against Wilmington gets underway at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Sandy Price, left, and her son Scott Price have some fun dancing to the Chicken Dance between innings as they enjoy the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington U. S. Army LTC Retired Scott Feathers, back, and his son Ryan stand proud in their Aberdeen Ironbirds gear for the National Anthem as they and other get ready for the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen Ironbirds fans enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Sandy Price, left, gets loud and rings her Cal Bell cheering for her Ironbirds as she and her son Scott Price enjoy the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington A tribute to Vi Ripken who died earlier this year, was one of the pre-game celebrations before the game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mrs. Ripken's seat in the club level at the stadium has been graced with a purple seat and her name, Vi, on the seat number plate in the corner. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen Ironbirds fans stand for the National Anthem as they prepare to enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen Ironbirds fans enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Sandy Price, left, and her son Scott Price have some fun dancing to the Chicken Dance between innings as they enjoy the home opener game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Aberdeen Ironbirds fans enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Wilmington Some Aberdeen Ironbirds keep their masks up as they enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Aberdeen Ironbirds fans enjoy the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen Ironbirds fans begin to arrive for the team's home opener against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday May 18, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)