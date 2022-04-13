Aberdeen IronBirds have a successful home opener with back-and-forth, 7-6 win over Wilmington Blue Rocks

Aberdeen baserunner Donta' Williams slides in safe avoiding the tag from Wilmington infielder Jordy Barley on a steal attempt during the IronBirds home opener Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds opened their 2022 home season Tuesday night in front of a sparse crowd of 1,462, but those who stayed around to the end saw the home team outlast the Wilmington Blue Rocks for a 7-6 win.

The teams went back-and-forth with the IronBirds jumping ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning of the High-A South Atlantic League ballgame played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of been the trend, we’re up, we’re down and we keep competing until the very end,” IronBirds manager Roberto Mercado said. “That sixth inning was huge. With two outs, [Colton] Cowser driving in two guys and [Coby] Mayo following it up with a double to take the lead. Again, guys compete, we talk about playing all nine innings. That’s the game and play the game the right way, good things will happen for you.”

Abeerdeen's Connor Norby rounds second base on his way to third during the IronBirds home opener against Wilmington on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The IronBirds (4-0) struck first in this seesaw battle. Connor Norby (2-for-4) hit a leadoff single in the first inning and stole second. TT Bowens plated him with a two-out, RBI single.

Advertisement

Norby added his second hit the very next inning, another two-out RBI for the ‘Birds. Norby’s single chased in Collin Burns.

Wilmington (2-2) got on the scoreboard in the third against Aberdeen starter Carlos Tavera. Darren Baker tripled off the right-field wall with one out and scored two batters later on an Israel Pineda groundout, cutting Aberdeen’s lead to 2-1.

Connor Gillispie took over on the mound for Aberdeen in the fourth and the Blue Rocks put together two good offensive innings against him. The Blue Rocks greeted Gillispie with two extra-base hits. Omar Meregildo hit a leadoff double and Kevin Strohschein followed with a two-run blast over the left field wall, pushing Wilmington ahead, 3-2.

[ Aberdeen IronBirds 2022 season preview. ]

The IronBirds, though, went back ahead in their half of the fourth. John Rhodes doubled to lead off the inning and Donta’ Williams singled him in to tie the game. Williams then scored a bit later on Connor Pavolony’s sacrifice fly.

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Wilmington, however, went back ahead in the top of the fifth courtesy of the long ball. Pineda hit a solo home run to tie the game at 4, and Jose Sanchez untied it a few minutes later with a two-run blast, the third home run given up by Gillispie.

Down 6-4, Gillispie’s Aberdeen teammates stepped up to make him a winner. The ‘Birds came back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to sneak ahead and for good.

Aberdeen loaded the bases with no outs on a Williams walk, Collin Burns single and Pavolony walk. The inning looked lost when Norby grounded sharply into a rare 5-2-3 double play.

Aberdeen batter Collin Burns watches his hit sail toward the outfield during Tuesday's home opener against Wilmington. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Colton Cowser, though, had other ideas. Cowser doubled to the opposite field, scoring Burns and Pavolony, pulling the ‘Birds back even. Coby Mayo then doubled as well, scoring Cowser to put the ‘Birds back ahead.

Advertisement

Aberdeen turned the ball over to reliever Nick Roth, who pitched three scoreless innings for his first save. Roth gave up a leadoff single in the seventh, but a 4-6-3 double play erased it. Roth didn’t allow another base runner, striking out four.

“That was fun to watch, our plan was to just have him go two innings and I talked to our pitching coach Forrest [Herrmann] and said, ‘Hey, I think we should leave him out there,’” Mercado said. “He’s got a hot hand, he’s feeling good. It was fun to watch, he did a great job today.”

The homestand continues Wednesday through Sunday at the stadium. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday games begin at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday’s game begins at 6:05 p.m. Sunday’s finale starts at 2:05 p.m.