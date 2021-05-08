xml:space="preserve">
Drew Rom throws 5 scoreless innings, IronBirds win fourth straight game

By
The Aegis
May 08, 2021 10:09 AM
Aberdeen pitcher Drew Rom, shown pitching for Delmarva in 2019, threw five scoreless innings Friday as the IronBirds improved to 4-0. - Original Credit: Joey Gardner, Foto Joe Photograph (Joey Gardner / HANDOUT)

Aberdeen left-hander Drew Rom threw five scoreless innings Friday and the IronBirds stayed unbeaten with a 4-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in Wilmington, Del.

Rom allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out two to improve Aberdeen to 4-0.

The ‘Birds will seek win number five tonight, battling the Blue Rocks in a 6:05 p.m. start.

Aberdeen batters gave Rom an early 3-0 lead. Kyle Stowers walked leading of the second inning and Maverick Handley doubled to put runners at second and third.

Zach Watson also doubled, plating both Stowers and Handley. AJ Graffanino later added the third double in the inning to drive in Watson. Graffanino (3-for-4) was the lone Aberdeen hitter with multiple hits.

The IronBirds added a fourth run in the fifth on a Stowers RBI single.

Aberdeen reliever Clayton McGinness took over on the mound in the sixth. McGinness pitched two innings, allowing three hits, a walk and two runs (one earned). McGinness did strike out three.

Garrett Farmer pitched the final two innings for his first save. Farmer allowed no hits or walks and he struck out two.

Aberdeen hitters struck out 11 times and 10 runners were left in scoring position. Wilmington batters struck out seven times, but the Blue Rocks (0-4) left 17 runners in scoring position.

