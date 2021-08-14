xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
IronBirds get third straight, extra-inning, walk-off win over Asheville

By
The Aegis
Aug 14, 2021 11:44 AM
Aberdeen's Hudson Haskin hit a game-winning RBI single in Friday night's 5-4 IronBirds win.
Aberdeen's Hudson Haskin hit a game-winning RBI single in Friday night's 5-4 IronBirds win. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds did it again.

The ‘Birds beat Asheville in 10 innings Friday, 5-4, for their extra-inning win in two days. Aberdeen, now a winner of seven straight, has a 47-39 record in High-A East play.

The series continues Saturday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

In Friday’s win, it was Hudson Haskin (2-5) who delivered the big hit with two outs. With Gunnar Henderson at second base, J.D. Mundy and Andrew Daschbach both went down on strikes.

Haskin, though, grounded a single through the left side on an 0-2 pitch to score Henderson with the winning run.

Aberdeen’s other four runs were scored in the third inning. Andrew Martinez opened the inning with a single and Henderson doubled him to third an out later.

Mundy then doubled, too, scoring both Martinez and Henderson. Daschbach, the hero from Thursday’s doubleheader sweep, followed with his eighth home run, a two-run shot.

Reliever Shelton Perkins (2-0) threw 1.1 innings with a strikeout for the win. Starter Ryan Watson pitched four innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run. Watson struck out 10.

Easton Lucas (2 IP) and Garrett Farmer (2.2 IP) also pitched. Lucas gave up three hits and two runs, while striking out five. Farmer allowed three hits, one walk and one run, while striking out two.

