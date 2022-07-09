IronBirds snap two-game skid, score four runs in seventh to beat Cyclones

The Aberdeen IronBirds snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night in Brooklyn, NY with a 4-1 win over the Cyclones in High-A South Atlantic League action.

The ‘Birds (50-29 overall, 7-6 second half) scored all four runs in the seventh inning to pull out the win.

John Rhodes reached on an error with one out to get the rally started. Billy Cook followed with his 12th double of the season and TT Bowens drove both runners in with a triple, his third this season.

Shayne Fontana (2-for-4) continued the inning with an RBI single and Andres Angulo closed out the scoring with an RBI double, his first as an IronBird.

Jean Pinto (3-3) pitched five innings in relief for the win. Pinto scattered three hits, walked one and allowed one run. Pinto struck out eight.

NIck Richmond pitched the final inning for his first save. Richmond gave up one hit, while striking out two.

Brenan Hanifee (rehab start) pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run, while striking out two.

The series continues Saturday evening at 6 p.m. with the finale set for 2 p.m. Sunday.