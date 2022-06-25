IronBirds come home, blank Wilmington, 4-0, to begin season’s second half

Home sweet home.

The Aberdeen IronBirds were back home Friday for the first time in two and half weeks and the results were good. The ‘Birds (1-0) blanked the Wilmington Blue Rocks (0-1), 4-0, at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium to begin the High-A South Atlantic League’s second half with a win.

Advertisement

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Pitching was again on point for Aberdeen as four hurlers combined on the shutout. Starter Peter Van Loon, who was part of a no-hitter last time out, threw four innings in a non-decision. Van Loon allowed the only three hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Advertisement

Thomas Girard (1-0) threw two innings to earn the win, striking out three. Carson Carter also threw two innings, striking out three and Xavier Moore added the final inning with three strikeouts.

“4-0 victory tonight. Great team win tonight with a shutout by Van Loon, Girard, Carter and Xavier Moore,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “Great energy in the ballpark tonight, great to be back home.”

Offensively, Coby Mayo went 2-for-3, the lone batter with multiple hits. Mayo, Billy Cook, Colton Cowser and Connor Norby all hit doubles.

Brett Cumberland, Darell Hernaiz, Ramon Rodriguez and Isaac Bellony each had an RBI. The ‘Birds scored once in the fourth and three times in the fifth.