Erison Placencia home run lifts Aberdeen to 4-3 win over Brooklyn

Aberdeen infielder Erison Placencia belted an eighth-inning solo home run Friday night, lifting the IronBirds (38-16) to a 4-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones in New York.

The win was the fifth straight for the ‘Birds over the Cyclones. Game six of the series is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.

Aberdeen scored a run in the fifth and two in the seventh.

TT Bowens doubled, tripled and drove in a run, while Davis Tavarez added an RBI with two hits, including a home run.

Justin Armbruester pitched the first five innings with no decision. He allowed three hits, one walk and two runs, while striking out seven.

Reliever Jake Prizina (1-0) tossed two innings for the win. Prizina allowed three hits and a run, while striking out three.

Gregori Vasquez also threw two innings for a save, giving up two hits and striking out three.