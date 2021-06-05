xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

IronBirds win seventh straight; Gillispie strong in first start

By
The Aegis
Jun 05, 2021 11:02 AM

The Aberdeen IronBirds (18-7) won their seventh straight game Friday night, edging the Hickory Crawdads, 4-3, in a High-A East Minor League Game played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The series continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Aberdeen pitcher Connor Gillispie made his first start and boy, did he come through. Gillispie (3-0) tossed six innings of three-hit baseball, allowing a walk and one run, while striking out seven.

Relievers Jake Prizina and Kade Strowd also saw mound time. Prizina worked two innings, giving up two hits and an unearned run, while Strowd, who got his first save, allowed a hit and earned run over one inning of work. Both relievers struck out a batter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The offense gave the pitchers enough support to get the win. Kyle Stowers had two hits, including a solo home run in the second inning.

[More Maryland news] Two neighborhoods, one Black and one white, team up to bring a skatepark to West Baltimore

Toby Welk added a sacrifice fly RBI in the fourth inning and JD Mundy, who homered in his Aberdeen debut Tuesday, belted a two-run shot in the sixth that proved to be the winning runs.

Jahmai Jones, in Aberdeen on a rehab assignment from Triple A Norfolk, had two hits and a run scored for the ‘Birds.

Latest The Aegis Sports

Kellen Strahm had two hits to lead Hickory (10-17) and Ryan Anderson homered for the Crawdads.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement