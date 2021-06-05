IronBirds win seventh straight; Gillispie strong in first start

The Aberdeen IronBirds (18-7) won their seventh straight game Friday night, edging the Hickory Crawdads, 4-3, in a High-A East Minor League Game played at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The series continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen pitcher Connor Gillispie made his first start and boy, did he come through. Gillispie (3-0) tossed six innings of three-hit baseball, allowing a walk and one run, while striking out seven.
Relievers Jake Prizina and Kade Strowd also saw mound time. Prizina worked two innings, giving up two hits and an unearned run, while Strowd, who got his first save, allowed a hit and earned run over one inning of work. Both relievers struck out a batter.
The offense gave the pitchers enough support to get the win. Kyle Stowers had two hits, including a solo home run in the second inning.
Toby Welk added a sacrifice fly RBI in the fourth inning and JD Mundy, who homered in his Aberdeen debut Tuesday, belted a two-run shot in the sixth that proved to be the winning runs.
Jahmai Jones, in Aberdeen on a rehab assignment from Triple A Norfolk, had two hits and a run scored for the ‘Birds.
Kellen Strahm had two hits to lead Hickory (10-17) and Ryan Anderson homered for the Crawdads.