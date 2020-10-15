xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Aberdeen IronBirds having another movie night; ‘Casper’ on the big screen at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

By
The Aegis
Oct 15, 2020 9:24 AM
Casper the Friendly Ghost made his first cartoon appearance in 1945, and proved not all spirits from beyond the grave want to be spooky, some just want to be your friend.
The Aberdeen IronBirds are having another movie night, this time featuring “Casper,” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets start at $5, with tickets available at $10 with a choice of a popcorn or candy bag and soda can/water bottle included in purchase.

Children ages 3 and younger do not require a ticket, but the event is pre-sale only. Tickets will not be sold on the day of the movie at the stadium. No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the stadium as well.

Lawn chairs are not permitted in the ballpark, but guests are welcome to bring beach towels or blankets to sit on the field or sit socially distanced in the stadium seating.
The movie night will be capped at 250 guests.

In addition to bringing your print-at-home ticket, which will be available through a link emailed to you after purchase, the IronBirds will also have an RSVP list of all movie ticket purchasers at the front gates.

