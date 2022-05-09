Aberdeen IronBirds vs Brooklyn Cyclones | PHOTOS

IronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen teammates celebrate the win over Brooklyn after the first game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen infielder Connor Norbi makes the tag on Brooklyn baserunner Jose Peroza and fires the throw to first attempting the double-play during the second game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen baserunner Coby Mayo beats the Brooklyn throw to the plate and scores a run during the second game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen infielder Coby Mayo sets up to brng in the shallow pop-up for an out during the first game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen infielder Connor Norbi slides in to snatch up the bouncing Brooklyn grounder during the second game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen pitcher Kade Strowd delivers the pitch to the waiting Brooklyn batter during the second game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen baserunner A.J. Graffanino holds on to his hat as he bounds to the plate to score a run during the second game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen batter John Rhodes leans back from a close inside pitch during the second game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen outfielder Billy Cook makes the leaping grab on teh deep Brooklyn fly-ball during the second game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen outfielders, from left, Donta' Williams, Colton Cowser and John Rhodes have some fun as they celebrate the win after Sunday's first game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen outfielder Billy Cook shows the ball in his glove after making a diving catch on a deep Brooklyn fly ball during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementIronBirds vs Brooklyn Aberdeen infielder Collin Burns touches second base for an out during the first game of Sunday's double header May 8, 2022 at Leidos Field at Ripken Sradium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)