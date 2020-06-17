‘Play ball’ delayed: Aberdeen IronBirds season is on hold, but not canceled at this time

Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic that swept across the world and currently still leaving much of this country under social distancing restrictions, minor league baseball in Aberdeen was to begin Thursday.
The Aberdeen IronBirds season, though, is on hold indefinitely.
“It’s frustrating primarily, I think because our fans are so passionate about baseball. I mean, we had fans calling all day today and we had a couple of fans stop by, which I don’t encourage people to, we’re not currently open to the public,” IronBirds General Manager Jack Graham said Monday.
“It’s frustrating because the only reason we exist is to serve our fans and when I can’t do that, it obviously, it’s just a little bit, I’m not sure of the right word, it’s just frustrating,” Graham said. “We’re here to entertain the community and we can’t do that right now, so it’s frustrating to me, as a first-year GM, I see how much people enjoy coming to the ballpark, I love to entertain the fans and have them come out. Between the frustrations of the Major League season and the frustration of not being able to have the IronBirds, I think that everybody is rightfully a little bit frustrated.”
The New York-Penn League, a 14-team league that includes Aberdeen, released a statement Friday:
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020 New York-Penn League season is being delayed indefinitely. The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities. Additionally, the New York- Penn League All-Star Game has been canceled.”
The IronBirds issued a statement as well:
“Thank you for your continued patience during these difficult times. We understand and share the frustrations surrounding the delay of our season and enjoying the national pastime as a whole. We ask you to please continue to remain vigilant as we wait for a timeline to return to baseball. Please continue to visit IronBirdsBaseball.com, IronBirds’ social media for more information. Season Ticket Holders should anticipate emails and/or phone calls with communication about their tickets. We look forward to seeing our loyal IronBirds baseball fans very soon.”
The season, though appearing very bleak, has not been officially canceled yet. “It has not. Because the NYPL released a statement and we sort of accompanied with our own comments, Major League Baseball has not made any statements about their intentions with Minor League Baseball as a whole,” Graham said.
It’s basically a funnel affect as decisions made with Major League baseball will trickle down to team affiliates and then there’s the question as to whether fans will be able to attend games.
“The Minor Leagues, we’re here for the fans, we don’t have TV deals, we don’t have the kind of distance audience, so we’re watching on TV, watching on MLB Network what the major leagues do,” Graham said. “If we can’t have spectators in the ballpark it really detracts from what the purpose of Minor League Baseball is.”
But what if, and that’s a big if, there is baseball in Aberdeen at some point this summer. What’s new at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium?
“We were really excited this year to debut a couple of things. The first of which, which is not super noticeable right upon arriving, but the City of Aberdeen and the IronBirds worked together to do some stadium improvements. Pretty unsexy, as far as stadium improvements go, but there were some areas where the concrete of the concourse was in need of some upkeep and we got that done,” Graham said.
“But more importantly, our audio system got an overhaul this year, so we got brand-new speakers throughout the ballpark, we got new amplifiers, we got new technology to help with people being able to enjoy the ballpark from an auditory respective. We’re really excited because that’s definitely one of the comments we’ve heard a lot. In the last few years, as our original audio system has needed an upgrade, so we’re really excited to showoff the stadium improvements.”
There are also some new partnerships in the concessions experience that excites Graham.
“Jimmy’s Famous Seafood from Baltimore County, they signed a deal to become our official crab of Ripken Stadium. They’re gonna provide the steamed crabs, crabcakes and we were going to have a couple other crab items at a special Jimmy’s Famous crabcake cart on the concourse,” he said.
“We were planning a full bar on the concourse, featuring Maryland-made spirits. McClintock Distilling out of Frederick, they were coming on board as a spirits partner. They are an organic spirits producer-distiller in the state of Maryland,” Graham added. “We were really excited to feature a local homegrown product in that regard, so both of those partnerships, in addition to the stadium improvements were things that we are really excited about.”
As part of the new concessions and the lack of baseball, the IronBirds just announced a takeout food option from the stadium.
Orders, typically for two to four people, can be made through the IronBirds Facebook site. There are four different meal options; barbecue, Encore sausage and peppers, crabcake meal, hot dog meal and a bunch of different a la cart items that are different things that fans are normally able to enjoy at the ballpark.
Orders can be placed, starting immediately, daily up until Wednesday evening for pick up Friday. That is the schedule every week, but if it proves to be popular, pickup times and ordering times will be expanded.
Of course there is the chance that there will be no baseball in Aberdeen is 2020. What does that mean for season ticket holders? Graham addressed the ever-popular question.
“Our most important thing is to make sure that our fans know that eventually there will be baseball in Aberdeen and we will make sure that the seats that people have owned, some people have only owned them for a year, some have owned them for all 18 years of IronBirds baseball,” Graham said. “We want to make sure that people know that they’re going to be able to keep their seats, they’re not gonna have to pay anything additional, they’re gonna come and enjoy IronBirds baseball as soon as it happens. Whether it’s in 2020 or in the event that there’s no baseball this year, 2021.”
Graham notes that it’s a difficult time for all businesses and the IronBirds appreciate the fans who are looking forward to a day that they can be invited back to the ballpark.
“In the meantime, we’re going to try and do our best to have community events, like movie nights, family fun days at the ballpark, things to keep people engaged and things to keep making Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium a destination in the absence of baseball,” Graham said. “And then, when we can have baseball again, your seats are still gonna be there for ya and we’re going to have a lot of fun with it.”