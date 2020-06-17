‘Play ball’ delayed: Aberdeen IronBirds season is on hold, but not canceled at this time

“It’s frustrating because the only reason we exist is to serve our fans and when I can’t do that, it obviously, it’s just a little bit, I’m not sure of the right word, it’s just frustrating,” Graham said. “We’re here to entertain the community and we can’t do that right now, so it’s frustrating to me, as a first-year GM, I see how much people enjoy coming to the ballpark, I love to entertain the fans and have them come out. Between the frustrations of the Major League season and the frustration of not being able to have the IronBirds, I think that everybody is rightfully a little bit frustrated.”