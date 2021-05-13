xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
IronBirds squander lead late, fall 4-3 in extra-innings

By
The Aegis
May 12, 2021 11:31 PM

The Aberdeen IronBirds let one slip away Wednesday in a 4-3 loss at Hudson Valley in High-A East Minor League Baseball action.

The loss, just the second in eight games, included an extra-inning for the first time this season.

Aberdeen (6-2) will play at Hudson Valley again Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

In Wednesday’s loss, Aberdeen led 3-1 into the eighth when the Renegades tied the game up. Reliever Jonathan Pendergast came on and surrendered two walks, two singles and the two runs.

Hudson Valley then won the game in the 10th inning. Playing with International Tie Break rule, which puts a runner at second base at start of the inning, Aberdeen reliever Dallas Litscher balked the runner to third base. Two batters later, Isaiah Pasteur singled in the winning run.

Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead in the first. Three consecutive walks with one out to Joseph Ortiz, Kyle Stowers and Toby Welk loaded the bases and Shayne Fontana singled in Ortiz for the 1-0 lead.

Hudson Valley countered in the bottom of the first on Oswald Peraza’s leadoff home run.

Aberdeen went back ahead in the sixth with Fontana doubling in Stowers. The ‘Birds added a third run in the seventh on Maverick Handley’s RBI single.

Fontana was the lone Aberdeen with two hits. The team was outhit, 6-4.

Aberdeen starting pitcher Kyle Brnovich had another strong outing. Brnovich allowed just one hit, the homer, over five and two-third innings. He struck out five.

Garrett Farmer pitched an inning and a third of scoreless relief, allowing one hit.

