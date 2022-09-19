IronBirds drop Game 1 of South Atlantic League championship series to Bowling Green, 5-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped Game 1 of the South Atlantic League championship series Sunday, losing 5-3 to Bowling Green in Kentucky.

The best-of-three series moves to Aberdeen for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The ‘Birds need a win to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday in Aberdeen.

The IronBirds fell behind early in Sunday’s loss as the Hot Rods got a two-run home run from Dillon Paulson in the first inning.

A third run crossed the plate in the fourth, but Aberdeen scored all three of its runs in the fifth to pull even.

Dylan Beavers reached on an error to open the inning and Max Wagner walked. Heston Kjerstad grounded out, moving Beavers to third and Wagner to second with one out.

Billy Cook (2-for-3) doubled in Beavers, but Wagner was thrown out at the plate on a defensive gem.

Jud Fabian then belted a game-tying two-run home run on a 1-2 pitch.

The ‘Birds scoring was done after that, however, and Bowling Green pushed across two big runs in the eighth inning.

Daniel Lloyd took the loss, allowing three hits, three walks and two runs while striking out three over three innings.

Daniel Federman made the start and gave up four hits, two walks and three runs over four innings while striking out five.

Nick Richmond pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

‘Birds win North title

Aberdeen won the North Division championship of the South Atlantic League on Friday, edging the Brooklyn Cyclones, 5-4, at Ripken Stadium.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, TT Bowens (2-for-2) tied the game with a two-out RBI single.

Aberdeen then scored four runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be enough. Connor Pavolony started the inning with a single. Frederick Bencosme also singled before the Cyclones got a strikeout. On the third strike, however, the pitch was wild and both Pavolony and Bencosme moved up a base.

Beavers was intentionally walked to load the bases and after another strikeout, Kjerstad delivered a double, scoring two.

Beavers later scored on another wild pitch and Bowens drove in Kjerstad with the fourth run.

Brooklyn added two runs late, but Aberdeen held on for the win and the organization’s first-ever championship.

Reliever Kade Strowd was the winning pitcher, striking out two and allowing one hit in two innings.