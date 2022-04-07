Aberdeen IronBirds ready to take the field as 2022 season begins at Jersey Shore on Friday

The Aberdeen IronBirds open the 2022 season at Jersey Shore on Friday. Pictured are pitcher Jake Prizina, manager Roberto Mercado and outfielder Colton Cowser. (Randy McRoberts)

Despite the constant rain that pelted Harford County on Thursday, the smell of baseball was in the air in Aberdeen. The Aberdeen IronBirds and first-year manager Roberto Mercado readied themselves to begin play in the 2022 season.

The IronBirds’ season begins 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Jersey Shore, the first of three games between the two teams to get the High-A, South Atlantic League started. The series continues with games Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Mercado, who coached high school baseball in Connecticut the past 10 years and in the Cape Cod League as well, is excited about his opportunity.

”I’m blessed to be here, got a great group of guys, got to know them over the past five to six weeks, so it’s been great, been great so far,” Mercado said. “Everybody I’ve spoken to said, ’Aw man, your first job’s going to be in Aberdeen, what a great place to be.’”

Mercado, 42, has a good feeling about his team.

Baltimore Orioles batter Colton Cowser (81) hammers a RBI hit against the Minnesota Twins during a spring training game in Sarasota, Fla. on March 21. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“I’Il be honest with you, there’s a lot of hype with the team. A lot of guys are excited about the group that we have in here and I can see why,” he said. ”A lot of talented ballplayers here, but I think the game is the game and we’ve got to make sure we’re locked in every single pitch and guys are prepared every single day.”

Outfielder Colton Cowser, the Orioles’ first-round draft pick last July and fifth player selected overall, begins his first full season of professional baseball as a member of the IronBirds.

“We got in Monday, came in and dropped my stuff off Monday night and I really like the stadium,” Cowser said. “I didn’t know quite what to expect, but it’s pretty well kept and it’s pretty nice. It seems like a pretty cool city so far.”

Looking ahead at this season, Cowser said he’s anxious to grow as a player.

“This year for me is the first full season of pro ball. Going in, not really sure what to expect, but my main goal is to stay healthy and just go out there and develop,” he said. “Develop as a hitter, develop as a defender and just get better overall, and just go out there have some fun with a lot of the guys that we’re playing with to win a lot of ballgames.”

Left-hand pitcher Jake Prizina is no stranger to Aberdeen, having been an IronBird in 2021 and for a short time in 2019.

“So far, all has been great. These couple of days, just starting to get to know everybody. Our manager is a great guy. He’s going to lead us all in the right direction,” Prizina said. “From the players’ standpoint, we have a lot of new guys and we also have some returning players, so a combination of both and I think it’s going to be pretty exciting for us.”

Prizina says he’ll begin the season as a reliever.

“From a developmental standpoint, getting 1% better every day, tackling goals that I had set up for myself from the pitching standpoint and along with that, helping the team win,” Prizina said.

The IronBirds roster is riddled with talent. Other returning pitchers joining Prizina include Noah Denoyer, Ignacio Feliz, Connor Gillispie, Clayton McGinness, Griffin McClarty, Xavier Moore, Houston Roth, Nick Roth and Kade Strowd. Also back are catcher Ramon Rodriguez and infielder TT Bowens.

Aberdeen pitcher Jake Prizina throws during a game in the 2021 season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

New pitchers include 2021 fifth-round pick Carlos Tavera, as well as right-handed starter Gregori Vasquez, who was 4-0 in 16 starts at Delmarva last year.

In addition to Cowser, who batted .375 with 34 RBIs on only 120 at-bats in rookie ball and single-A in 2021, joining the lineup will be numerous recent draft picks and top prospects. Four top-15 organizational prospects will begin the year in Aberdeen. John Rhodes and Donta’ Williams, last year’s third- and fourth-round draft picks, respectively, will be in the outfield with Cowser, the fourth-ranked Orioles prospect according to mlb.com.

Also with the team are Orioles Nos. 7, 11 and 12 prospects Coby Mayo (.319 AVG with nine homers in 2021), Connor Norby (35 stolen bases on 37 attempts last year) and Cuban prospect Cesar Prieto.

Right-hander Jean Pinto will start for Aberdeen on Friday, while Houston Roth is scheduled to start Saturday’s game. Justin Armbruester, also a right-hander, will start Sunday’s series finale.

The IronBirds’ home season at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium begins Tuesday. Aberdeen will host Wilmington with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

“The players are ready to go, spring training, guys were getting prepared leveling up and getting used to the speed again after being out for a couple months,” Mercado said. “Guys are just ready to play, like actual games, so we’re all excited, I’m excited for the opportunity.”