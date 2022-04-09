Aberdeen IronBirds open season with 11-10 comeback victory over Jersey Shore

“Birds win, Birds win!”

The Aberdeen IronBirds scored three runs in the ninth inning Friday night to open their 2022 Low-A South Atlantic League season in the win column.

The IronBirds beat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 11-10, for the come-from-behind victory at the ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakeside, New Jersey.

“Great team win,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said. “We swung the bats well and continued to compete for all nine innings.”

Aberdeen pounded out 19 hits, including nine for extra bases.

Cesar Prieto (3-for-6) had the game-winning RBI, singling in John Rhodes (3-for-4, three RBIs), whose two-run double tied the game at 10. Colton Cowser (single) and Coby Mayo (walk) set up the ninth-inning rally.

Cowser, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, finished 3-for-5 with a double and triple, while TT Bowens (4-for-6, three runs) hit a solo home run and two doubles. Donta’ Williams added three hits and an RBI and Mayo belted a solo home run in the first inning.

Relievers Peter Van Loon and Xavier Moore were both solid in an inning of work each.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.