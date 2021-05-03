Aberdeen IronBirds are back, ready to begin 2021 season

Moore, as expected, is excited to be back and so is his team. “They’re super anxious, I think honestly were going to run into something where we’re going to have to control our emotions a little bit,” Moore said Monday by phone. “We’re just taken a year off right, we just got the game we love taken away from us. I think the players are in the same boat. All of their dreams and aspirations of doing this thing professionally just got slammed, the door got slammed shut last year and now all of a sudden you’re gonna open it up and we’re gonna have to remind players to really just keep their calm and play a game at the same intensity as opposed to just running out there like a middle linebacker trying to play baseball.”