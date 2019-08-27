Aberdeen right in playoff contention after two wins in Lowell

Five games into the most important road trip of the 2019 New York Penn League season and the Aberdeen IronBirds are in a good position to see postseason play.
The 'Birds (39-29) have won four-of-five on the trip that ends tonight in Lowell, Mass. Game time is 7 p.m.
Aberdeen beat Lowell Monday for a second straight game, winning 5-1. The win kept the 'Birds in a three-way tie with Hudson Valley and Brooklyn for the McNamara Division title. One team will win the division and one will likely get the wild card spot. The other will be done for the season.
Aberdeen controls its own destiny with three home games against Brooklyn (Wednesday-Friday) and three at Hudson Valley (Saturday-Monday).
In Monday’s win, Andrew Fregia supplied the big bat and Ryan Conroy was tough on the mound.
Fregia had just one hit, but it was the biggest of the game. Fregia blasted a three-run home run to center field to break up a scoreless game in the fourth. Ian Evans (single) and Jean Carmona (HBP) were aboard for the blast.
Aberdeen added single runs in the fifth and eighth innings. Maverick Handley doubled and later scored on a Kyle Stowers groundout in the fifth.
In the eighth, Joey Ortiz (2-4) singled and Evans (3-4) doubled him in.
Conroy, meanwhile, was shutting the Spinners out for five innings. Conroy scatted four hits and walked three to record his fifth win. He also struck out four.
Kyle Martin threw two innings of scoreless relief, striking out one.
Marlon Constante struck out three in one inning of work, but he also allowed one hit, a home run. Kade Strowd pitched the final inning. He gave up a hit and two walks to load the bases, but got out of the inning unscathed. He struck out two.
Big bats lead Sunday win
Aberdeen clobbered Lowell on Sunday, winning 10-2.
The 'Birds scored three runs in three different innings, including the first. Dalton Hoiles drilled a three-run home run to get the scoring started.
Aberdeen added a single run in the second with Craig Lewis (run) and Mason Janvrin (RBI) both hitting singles.
Three Lowell errors contributed to three Aberdeen runs in the fourth, while the 'Birds also scored three in the ninth.
Ortiz and Stowers singled and Andrew Daschbach walked to load the bases. Hoiles was hit by pitch to collect his fourth RBI and Lewis drove in the final two with a double.
Lewis and Ortiz both finished with three hits, while Stowers and Janvrin added two hits each.
Leonardo Rodriguez made the start and lasted four innings for the no decision. He allowed five hits, two walks and both Lowell runs. He struck out three. He left the game with a 7-2 lead.
Three relievers combined to shut the Spinners out the rest of the way. Malachi Emond walked one and struck out one over two innings; Shelton Perkins (W, 1-1) struck out two over two innings; and Morgan McSweeney alllowed two hits and struck out two in one inning of action.
Tough Saturday loss
Looking for the sweep, Aberdeen was edged 1-0 at Staten Island on Saturday. The run was unearned.
Aberdeen pitching allowed just four hits, but the error leading off the fifth came around to score.
Jordan Kipper (rehabbing from Bowie) took the loss. He gave up two hits and struck out two over two innings.
Houston Roth pitched four scoreless innings in the start. He allowed one hit and struck out five. Dan Hammer added two innings in relief, giving up one hit and striking out three.
The IronBirds were shut down on three hits. Janvrin, Yusniel Diaz (double) and Clay Fisher had a hit apiece.