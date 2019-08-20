Rutschman goes 5-5, leads IronBirds to big win over Vermont

Adley Rutschman’s biggest night as a member of the Aberdeen IronBirds led the team to a 6-2 win Monday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
Rutschman was a perfect 5-for-5, a double short of the cycle and his four RBIs led the 'Birds to the come-from-behind win over the Vermont Lake Monsters. The five hits also pulled the batting average over .300 to .325.
The win improves Aberdeen to 35-28 in New York Penn League play, one game out of first place in McNamara Division play and half game back of the one wild card spot.
The team will is now off for two days due to the league’s all-star game and will resume play Thursday at Staten Island in the biggest series of the season. The 'Birds and Yankees will enter the series tied.
In Monday’s win it was Rutschman’s first home run in an Aberdeen uniform that put the IronBirds on the scoreboard. The blast, a solo shot, came in the bottom of the sixth after Vermont had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning.
The one-run Vermont lead stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth. Aberdeen scored five times to surge ahead 6-2 and win.
The inning started with a walk to Andrew Daschbach, who was pinch run for by Mason Janvrin. Kyle Stowers flew out for the first out, but Janvrin stole second base in the process.
Andrew Fregia then walked, before Dalton Hoiles popped out for the second out. Clay Fisher followed with an RBI single to plate Janvrin with the tie run.
Lenin Rodriguez walked, but in doing so, a wild pitch allowed Fregia to score the go-ahead run. Jean Carmona also walked to load the bases and Rutschman cleared them with a triple to right field, also his first three-bagger as an IronBird.
Fisher (2-4) was the only other Aberdeen hitter with multiple hits.
Houston Roth (4-0) pitched 3.1 innings in relief to get the win. Roth gave up four hits, four walks and both Vermont runs, while striking out one.
Dan Hammer made the start and worked 4.2 innings. He gave up three hits and two walks and also struck out five.
Kade Strowd threw one inning, the final inning, striking out two.