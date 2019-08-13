IronBirds make history with combined no-hit win

Having broken free from an eight-game losing streak over the weekend, the Aberdeen IronBirds made history Monday night in Vermont.
Three Aberdeen pitchers combined to no-hit the Lake Monsters in an 7-0 New York Penn League win. It is the first no-hitter in team history.
Jake Lyons (1-3) made the start and went five innings for the win. Lyons walked a batter and struck out five. James Ryan, who was added to the Aberdeen roster Sunday, pitched the next three innings, striking out two and Kyle Martin tossed the final inning, fanning three.
“It was nice to be back with Aberdeen. I was surprised because I wanted Jake [Lyons] to go the whole way,” Ryan said. “For me, fastballs inside were working. Kyle [Martin] had a great outing to end it. When the pressure was on he buckled down and dealt the best outing of his career.”
The walk by Lyons and a sixth inning error by second baseman Jean Carmona kept the 'Birds from even further greatness, a perfect game.
“That was awesome going out there for the ninth. I don’t remember much, it was kind of a blur,” Martin said. “All I remember is the last pitch. After that last pitch I realized what happened. Unbelievable effort from our staff and the defense.”
The 'Birds (31-26) winners of three straight, also had a good night on offense, that included a season-high three home runs.
Toby Welk had four of the team’s 13 hits, including his third home run. Welk also scored twice and drove in two runs runs.
Kyle Stowers (2-4) also hit his third home run, while Andrew Daschbach had one hit, but it was a two-run shot. Shayne Fontana (run, RBI) and Dalton Hoiles (run) also had two hits each.
Jean Carmona and Adley Rutschman (run) had a hit apiece in the win.
The IronBirds and Lake Monsters will close out the series Tuesday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m.