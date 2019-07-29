IronBirds drop first series in a month; Rutschman gets first hits

The Aberdeen IronBirds were shutout Sunday, 3-0, by the Hudson Valley Renegades at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, handing the 'Birds their first series loss of the month.
The IronBirds (25-18) were shut down on five hits, but the big news of the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning when Adley Rutschman collected his first hit as an IronBird.
Rutschman, the first pick by the Baltimore Orioles and first pick in the entire 2019 MLB Draft, also had a leadoff single in the ninth inning to end his day 2-for-4, after an 0-5 debut on Saturday.
“It felt really good, you know after last night getting five AB’s, not coming with any, it felt good,” Rutschman said about his day at the plate.
IronBirds manager Kevin Bradshaw also addressed Rutschman’s offensive approach. “Locked in, timing was a little better and hit two balls hard. It’s going to take some time, like I said before, it’s going to take some time."
Rutschman also caught his first game for Aberdeen on Sunday. "I like to be a part of the action and to be a catcher is the most comfortable that I am on the field, just because I love to do it and enjoy all the aspects that come with it, Rutschman said. “So, to be able to do that, take your mind off the hitting aspect and just focus on putting up zeroes on the board, that’s fun for me and then you get to work on the hitting part in a separate time, which is cool to differentiate the two.”
Rutschman’s defensive effort included throwing out both Hudson Valley runners on steal attempts at second base.
“It feels really good, I haven’t thrown anyone out in over two months, so it’s been a good thing to be able to get comfortable again on defense,” Rutschman said. “Like I was talking about earlier, just being able to catch a new staff is always fun for me because it’s new arms, it’s new curve balls, it’s new sliders every pitcher’s got their strengths and things they want to work on and just different ways to go about their business.”
Bradshaw liked what he saw from Rutschman behind the plate. “I’ll tell you what, he threw out both of those guys, two of their speedy runners and I liked what I saw back there, I liked what I saw,” Bradshaw said. “His receiving, his footwork, his arm, so I think he’ll be just fine.”
Despite the success found by Rutschman, Aberdeen could not put together any scoring against three Renegades pitchers.
Kyle Stowers had a double early on, while Toby Welk and Andrew Daschbach added a single each. The only other 'Birds to reach base were Joey Ortiz by error and Dalton Hoiles was hit-by-pitch.
Aberdeen starting pitcher Dan Hammer was dealt the loss. He allowed one hit, three walks and two runs over four and a third innings. He struck out five.
Kyle Martin (1.2 IP) and Houston Roth (2 IP) offered scoreless relief work, while Griffin McLarty allowed two hits, a walk and one run in an inning of work.
The IronBirds were enjoying an off day Monday, which included leaving for the next short road trip. The "Birds will visit Mahoning Valley for three games and return home for three next weekend against Vermont.