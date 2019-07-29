IronBirds drop first series in a month; Rutschman gets first hits

Rutschman also caught his first game for Aberdeen on Sunday. "I like to be a part of the action and to be a catcher is the most comfortable that I am on the field, just because I love to do it and enjoy all the aspects that come with it, Rutschman said. “So, to be able to do that, take your mind off the hitting aspect and just focus on putting up zeroes on the board, that’s fun for me and then you get to work on the hitting part in a separate time, which is cool to differentiate the two.”