IronBirds rally in 9th, walk-off for sweep over Williamsport

The Aberdeen IronBirds won their 11th game over the past 13 games Monday and did so with a ninth inning, walk-off rally.
The 'Birds (17-13) scored three runs in the final at bat to beat visiting Williamsport, 4-3, and earn Aberdeen a three-game sweep at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
The win keeps the IronBirds in a three-way tie atop the McNamara Division with Hudson Valley and Brooklyn.
The team has a New York-Penn League day off Tuesday and will resume the home stand Wednesday with a double header.
Wednesday acton begins at 5:05 p.m. with the resumption of a game started and halted by rain on July 3. The 'Birds are down 3-1 to Connecticut through two innings. Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game will begin 30 minutes after the resumed game’s conclusion. Both games are set for seven innings.
In Monday’s win, the IronBirds and Crosscutters battled each other scoreless through six innings. Williamsport scored twice in the seventh and once in the eighth, while Aberdeen plated a single run in the seventh.
Then came the ninth.
Trey Truitt opened the inning with his first home run, but after two quick outs, the IronBirds were down to their last out and still a run shy.
Toby Welk singled and was balked to second base, where Zach Watson came on as a pinch runner. Watson went to third base on another balk and Ian Evans singled him in.
Irving Ortega replaced Evans at first and with Tristan Graham at the plate, Ortega advanced to second on the third balk from Crosscutters reliever Alejandro Made.
The third balk brought Williamsport manager Pat Borders out of his dugout and he was ejected.
Graham then singled to bring in Ortega with the winning run.
Welk finished with three hits, while Evans and Andrew Fregia added two hits apiece.
Starting pitcher Ryan Conroy pitched the first six innings with no decision. He scattered four hits and walked one, while striking out six.
Kyle Martin (2-0) threw one inning for the win.