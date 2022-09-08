IronBirds begin final series of season with split of doubleheader

The Aberdeen IronBirds were forced into another doubleheader for a third straight week Wednesday and the results were a split with host Jersey Shore in the final series of the High-A South Atlantic League season.

The ‘Birds (77-51 overall, 34-27 second half) dropped the opener, 4-0, but battled back to win the nightcap, 3-1, in eight innings.

In the opener, the IronBirds were shut out on two hits, a single each for Connor Pavolony and Luis Valdez.

Jean Pinto (4-6) pitched four innings in taking the loss. Pinto allowed three hits, five walks and one run, while striking out three.

Alex Pham gave up three hits and two runs over an inning of work, while Nick Roth also pitched an inning, giving up two hits and one run. Pham struck out three and Roth two.

In Game 2, Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. New IronBirds player Max Wagner reached on an error, stole second base and moved to third on another error. Frederick Bencosme drove him in with a double.

Jersey Shore tied the game with a run in the third and the score stayed tied into the extra inning. With Adam Retzbach running at second, Billy Cook delivered an RBI single and Cook moved to second on another error by the BlueClaws.

Trendon Craig drove in Cook with a single and the ‘Birds bid for more was erased when Valdez, a pinch runner for Craig, was thrown out at the plate on a Wagner single.

Dylan Beavers and Bencosme both went 2-for-3 and Wagner finished 2-for-4.

Xavier Moore (2-4) pitched an inning and two-thirds for the win. Moore walked a batter and struck out three.

The IronBirds and BlueClaws will be back at it Thursday for game three of six. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.