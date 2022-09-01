IronBirds overcome 1-0 loss, win Game 2, 8-5, to gain doubleheader split with Hickory

The Aberdeen IronBirds pulled off a split of Wednesday night’s doubleheader at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The ‘Birds were one-hit in the opener, a 1-0 loss, but rebounded in Game 2 for an 8-5 win over the Hickory Crawdads in High-A South Atlantic League play.

The ‘Birds (74-48 overall, 31-25 second half) opened the second game with a bang. Ten batters came to the plate in the first inning, resulting in five hits, a walk and two Hickory errors, which added up to six runs.

After getting just one hit in the opener, Aberdeen needed a good start and Billy Cook provided it. Cook, who now has a 10-game hit streak, drilled a leadoff double and soon scored on a Heston Kjerstad triple.

“It’s good, you always want to start off first inning, get on base any way you can and let those guys drive you in,” Cook said. “We have a good lineup, so leadoff the game, I’m gonna stay aggressive as a leadoff hitter.”

Trendon Craig walked and Connor Pavolony reached on a single to load the bases. Jud Fabian, making his Aberdeen debut, struck out, but Frederick Bencosme followed with a tapper up the first base line. Hickory pitcher Robby Ahlstrom picked up the ball but he threw wildly to the plate. The error allowed both Kjerstad and Craig to score.

Aberdeen's Heston Kjerstad steps on third safely, avoiding the tag from Hickory's Cody Freeman during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

With runners on second and third, Isaac De Leon bounced a double down the left field line, plating both Pavolony and Bencosme. De Leon later scored the sixth run of another Crawdads throwing error.

“Especially early on, in the first inning to be able to put up six runs, took advantage of a couple of mistakes they made,” Aberdeen manager Roberto Mercado said.

Hickory scored a single run in the first. It added another in the second and two in the fourth, all unearned due to two Aberdeen errors.

Aberdeen pitcher Antonio Velez pitched four innings in another rehab start. He allowed four hits, four runs (one earned) and a walk, while striking out three.

Connor Gillispie (8-5) tossed the final three innings for the win. Gillispie allowed one hit, one walk and one run, while striking out three.

With Hickory within two at 6-4, Aberdeen added a couple big runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cook (2-for-4) opened the inning with a triple and Kjerstad (2-for-4) singled him in. Kjerstad scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Hickory did add a run in the seventh on Daniel Mateo’s first home run.

Game 1 loss

The difference was another home run hit by the Crawdads. Angel Aponte hit the solo shot that proved to be the winner in the second inning.

A TT Bowens single in the fourth inning was the ‘Birds lone hit. It followed walks to Donta’ Williams and Kjerstad, loading the bases with no outs.

Hickory pitcher John Stephan (2-1) buckled down to get out of the jam. He struck out two batters and then got a fly out to end the threat. Stephan walked three and struck out seven over six innings.

Aberdeen starter Jean Pinto (4-5) didn’t pitch bad, he just didn’t get any support. Pinto worked five innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run, while striking out three. Alex Pham added two scoreless innings, walking two and striking out three.

Rodriguez to pitch Thursday

Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make a rehab start against Hickory on Thursday. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

“It’s great for the players to see how he has been the past couple days, how he goes about his business,” Mercado said about Rodriguez and his presence. “Just having him here is great and he’s going to be electric out there and we’ll make sure we play good defense behind him and make sure we support him.”