IronBirds open series in Asheville with 9-5 win over Tourists

The Aberdeen IronBirds opened their series in Asheville, North Carolina Tuesday with a 9-5 win.

The ‘Birds (57-34 overall, 14-11 second half) scored all nine runs over the final five innings to win the High-A South Atlantic League game over the Tourists at Lewis McCormick Field.

The series continues Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s game got started a bit late, due to a near, 90-minute rain delay.

The ‘Birds were down 1-0 through four innings, but a four-run fifth inning was followed a two-run sixth for a 6-1 lead.

Aberdeen also scored once in the seventh and twice in the ninth.

TT Bowens (2-for-4) homered and drove in two runs, while John Rhodes (2-for-5) also drove in two. Toby Welk (rehab AA Bowie) added two hits and Heston Kjerstad (1-for-4) added two RBIs.

Dan Hammer (4 IP) made the start, giving up four hits, three walks and one run, while striking out three.

Jake Lyons (2-0) worked three innings for the win, allowing three hits, one walk and two runs. Lyons struck out three.

Wes Robertson (2H, 1R, 2K) and Xavier Moore (1H, 1BB, 1R, 1K) each threw an inning of relief.