IronBirds struggle after day off in 4-2 loss to Brooklyn

Back on the field after a rare Tuesday off, the Aberdeen IronBirds struggled a bit Wednesday and were beaten by host Brooklyn, 4-2, in a High-A South Atlantic League game played in New York.

The series was to continue Thursday (7 p.m.) with the final three games scheduled for Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).

The ‘Birds (49-28 overall, 6-5 second half) will be back in Aberdeen on Tuesday, beginning a six-game home stand against Jersey Shore at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Aberdeen, Brooklyn, Greensboro and Hudson Valley all have 6-5 records atop the North Division standings.

In Wednesday’s loss, Aberdeen starting pitcher Daniel Federman (0-1) was knocked off the mound after a third of inning. The Cyclones out together four hits and three runs against Federman, with Matt Rudick getting it all started with a leadoff home run.

Despite Federman’s troubles, two relievers, Carson Carter and Daniel Lloyd, each offered multiple innings of solid relief.

Carter pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run, while striking out five. Lloyd added 3.1 innings, giving up two hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Down 4-0, through three innings, Aberdeen, which had just four hits, was shut out for seven innings. In the eighth, Davis Tavarez and Erison Placencia hit back-to-back singles. Tavarez moved to third on a fly ball out and then scored on a balk.

Aberdeen also added a run in the ninth. Andres Angulo and Shayne Fontana drew consecutive walks and both moved up a base on a wild pitch. Donta’ Williams drove in Angulo with a sacrifice fly.

Ryan Higgins and John Rhodes both hit doubles for the ‘Birds.