IronBirds score big early Friday, beat Hudson Valley, 8-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds (22-7) scored six first inning runs Friday en route to an 8-3 win over Hudson Valley in a High-A South Atlantic League game played in New York.

The series continues Saturday night with a 6:05 p.m. start.

Advertisement

John Rhodes blasted a three-run home run and TT Bowens added a solo shot as part of the ‘Birds’ big first inning.

Billy Cook added a double and two RBIs among the IronBirds eight-hit attack.

Advertisement

Connor Gillispie (3-1) threw six innings of one-hit baseball in relief to earn the win. Gillispie struck out eight.

Peter Van Loon made the start, lasting three innings. Van Loon allowed three hits, three walks and three runs, while striking out three.