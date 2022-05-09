IronBirds overcome rainouts with sweep of Brooklyn in Sunday doubleheader

Back on the field after a pair of rainouts, the Aberdeen IronBirds stayed hot Sunday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium with a doubleheader sweep of the Brooklyn Cyclones in High-A South Atlantic League action.

Aberdeen (19-6) won the opener, 4-3, and followed up with a 5-1 win to earn the sweep. The ‘Birds have won three straight and are 9-1 over the last 10 games played. The ‘Birds lead the North Division standings by 5.5 games over Hudson Valley (14-12), making this week’s road trip a little more important.

Aberdeen begins a six-game series with the Renegades on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Weekday games continue through Friday (7:05 starts) with Saturday (6:05) and Sunday (2:05) closing out the series.

Aberdeen returns home May 17 to begin a rare nine-game home stand. Six against the Rome Braves and three against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

In Sunday’s game one win, Aberdeen built up a 4-0 lead through three innings, but had to hold on for the win as Brooklyn scored single runs in each of the final three innings to make it close.

Jacob Teter (2-for-3, RBI, run) hit a double for the lone Aberdeen extra-base hit, while Donta’ Williams was 2-for-2 with an RBI and run. Connor Norby added two hits and run scored.

Carlos Tavera was sharp over four hitless innings, walking one and striking out five. Peter Van Loon (3-0) worked two innings for the win, allowing five hits, one walk and two runs, while striking out three. Wes Robertson added one inning for his second save, giving up one hit, one walk and one run, while striking out one.

The sweep

Aberdeen got off to a fast start in game two, en route to the sweep. The ‘Birds plated two runs in each of the first two innings and rolled from there.

Billy Cook hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot, while AJ Graffanino (recent transfer from AAA Norfolk) was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Teter drove in two runs for Aberdeen.

On the mound, four Aberdeen pitchers combined on the win. Connor Gillispie (3 IP) tossed shutout baseball, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out four. Kade Strowd (2-1) was the winner, allowing two hits and a run, while striking out four.

Xavier Moore (2H, 1BB) and Clayton McGinness (2K) each threw a scoreless inning as well.