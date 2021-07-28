IronBirds open home series with 9-3 loss to Bowling Green

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped their series opener with Bowling Green Tuesday night, losing 9-3, in High-A East play at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.
Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green (51-22) jumped on Aberdeen pitching for an early, 6-0, lead through three innings. Evan Edwards (2-4) and Blake Hunt (2-4) both homered.
Aberdeen (38-34) scored its three runs in the fifth inning. Ramon Rodriguez hit his third home run in the inning. Chris Shaw, a first-round pick by San Francisco in 2015 and rehabbing from Norfolk, added an RBI double.
The Hot Rods answered Aberdeen’s scoring with three runs of their own. Hunt delivered the runs with a three-run home run, his second of the game.
Aberdeen had no batters with multiple hits. Jordan Westburg hit a double, while others with singles were Gunnar Henderson, J.D. Mundy, Andrew Daschbach and Shayne Fontana.
Ignacio Feliz (0-2) made the start for Aberdeen. He gave six hits (two home runs), two walks and six runs over three innings. Feliz struck out three.
Shelton Perkins pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out four. Ryan Watson wasn’t as effective in his two innings of work. Watson gave up four hits (home run), three walks and three runs. He also struck out three.
Morgan McSweeney pitched the final two innings, scoreless, striking out three.