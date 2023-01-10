Andrew Brown, Caroline Kozera score wins for John Carroll indoor track and field

Andrew Brown won the 1,600-meter run and Caroline Kozera, the 55-meter hurdles to highlight John Carroll performances in the third MIAA/IAAM indoor track meet of the season Jan. 6.

Brown ran 4 minutes, 31.49 seconds to finish 1.2 seconds ahead of second place at Prince George’s Sportsplex in Landover. His time was a personal best by 4 1/2 seconds and was less than a second away from the indoor school record. Later in the meet, he placed eighth in the 800 in 2:06.10. Sophomore William Root finished eighth behind his winning teammate in the 1,600 in 4:50.32.

Brown led the scoring for the Patriots, who finished eighth among 14 MIAA teams with 28 points. Other scorers were shot putter Drew Evans, who placed second with a throw of 47-9, more than 2 feet further than his previous best. Justin Mangin was fifth at 41-5, his best by almost a foot.

In the IAAM events, Kozera was timed in 9.46 seconds in the hurdles to win by 0.05. Finishing seventh and ninth, respectively, among the 33 hurdlers, were Rylee Smolenski (10.68) and Ellie Hughes (10.90). Smolenski also took third in the high jump at 4-8, and Laura Hughes was seventh in the shot put at 26-8. Maddie Wassin finished fourth in the 3,200 in 12:37.58 and 13th in the 1,600 in 5:47.43.

The John Carroll girls finished fourth among nine teams with 81 points.

Perryville boys win 4 events

Ty Stiffler led the Perryville boys to first place among six teams in the first Cecil County meet of the season last Friday at the Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Delaware. Stiffler, the No. 2 returning hurdler in the UCBAC, won the 55 hurdles in 8.71 seconds in a one-two Perryville finish with Lucas Johnson, second in 10.16.

Stiffler ran on two winning relays, first with Zach Ayers, Rocky Ramsland and Evan Beynon in the 4x200 (1:42.20), then with Beynon, Brady Martin and Hasani Baynes in the 4x400 (4:01.0).

The Panthers’ two other wins came in the shot put and 800 meters. Sydney Phillips won the shot put with a toss of 40-1 1/2, a personal best by almost 3 feet. Michael Young secured a fourth win for Perryville with a 2:24.31 in the 800.

Ramsland finished third in the 55 dash in 6.96 seconds, just 0.02 behind the winner, Isaiah Huffstutler of Elkton. Ayers and Beynon placed second and third in the 300 in 39.94 and 40.01.

In a close three-way finish in the 500, Kameron Howell of Elkton (1:22.77) nipped Rowan Gatch of Perryville (1:22.83) and Dillon Koop of Havre de Grace (1:22.99).

Havre de Grace finished third in two relays — Koop, Hamed Diallo, Robert Davis and Jackson Roelker in the 4x400 (4:10.79), and Davis, Koop, Eric Cumbie and William Martin in the 4x800 (9:52.22).

The top finisher for the Perryville girls was Jaelyn Strand, third in the 55 hurdles in 11.53 seconds.