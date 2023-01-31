Andrew Brown, Caroline Kozera lead John Carroll indoor track and field performances at conference meets

John Carroll seniors Andrew Brown and Caroline Kozera extended their win streaks Friday when they competed in the MIAA/IAAM Indoor Track Championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.

Kozera won the 55-meter hurdles for the fifth time in five meets this season in the IAAM B Conference. She set a new personal best of 9.24 seconds, which is the third-best on the school’s all-time performance list.

Advertisement

Andrew Brown, John Carroll, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brown won the 1,600 in 4:29, an indoor school record, with a strong finishing kick. “He’s been sitting and outkicking guys in his last few races he’s won, and his kick has been really good,” coach Rob Torres said. It was his fourth win in four meets.

He also ran the 3,200, placing fifth in 9:52.59. Behind him, sophomore William Root knocked 10 seconds off his personal best to place ninth in the 1,600 in 4:40.31.

Advertisement

Drew Evans took second place in the shot put throwing 48 feet, his second-best toss this season in which he has raised the school record four times in four consecutive meets. He hit 51 feet but fouled on his last attempt Friday. Justin Mangin placed sixth in the shot put with a personal best 42-10, which ranks him No. 2 behind Evans in the school’s indoor performance list.

Freshman Andrew Tribull scored for the Patriots with sixth place in the triple jump (31-7).

The Patriots placed seventh among 13 teams in the MIAA scoring. The girls team finished fourth among 11 B Conference teams with strong finishes in all three relays.

In the 4x200, Kozera teamed with Taylor Pate, Addy Weaver and Olivia Chesla for second place in 1:52.98. Chesla, who took fourth in the 500 (1:24.82), also ran on the 4x400 with Danica Ross, Cali Friedel and Savannah Claycomb, placing fourth in 4:31.98.

The 4x800 team of Friedel, Maddie Wassin, Lily Holcomb and Tori Novak took third place in 10:37.68. Wassin also scored in the 1,600 (fifth in 5:48.96) and the 3,200 (fourth in 12:33.03). Friedel placed sixth in the 800 in 2:34.95. Rylee Smolenski took third in the hurdles at 10.47 and sixth in the triple jump at 27-8 3/4.

Scoring in the field events were Laura Hughes, third in the shot put (26-9); Addison Weaver, third in the triple jump (30-3 1/2); Anna Deaver, fourth in the high jump (4-6); and Danica Ross, fifth in the triple jump, 29-9 3/4.

Tech, Bel Air athletes excel in Pa.

Bel Air and Harford Tech returned to the 200-meter track of Franklin and Marshall College on Saturday for a meet among 51 high school teams.

Bel Air’s Jack Hynes and Garrett Saboy earned second-place finishes with school-record performances. Hynes ran 51.3 seconds to lower the indoor 400 mark by 3.8 seconds, and Saboy knocked 18 seconds off the indoor 3,000-meter record with a 9:23.25. Alexander Visconti set a school indoor record in the shot put at 42-4 1/2 in eighth place.

Advertisement

For the Bel Air girls, the top performances were by Gianna Dawson, fifth among 79 runners in the 800 in a personal best 2:29.56, and Cammille Miller, 10th in the 3,000 in 11:27.31, also her best.

For the Tech girls, Winter Evans finished third in the 55 hurdles in 9.83 and tied for fifth in the high jump at 4-8. Madisyn Bobb placed fifth among 108 girls in the 60 dash (8.23) and fifth in the 400 (1:03.70). Isabel Devos was sixth in the 1,600 in 5:39.01.

Tech’s John Saltysiak placed sixth in the 1600 in 4:32.39, a personal best that ranks third on TechÕs all-time indoor performance list. Troy Wallace jr. placed 12th in the 55 hurdles in in 9.24.

In the relays, the Bel Air boys placed sixth in the 4x400 (3:41.87) and seventh in the 4x200 (1:36.97). The Bel Air girls were eighth in the 4x400 (4:33.16), a half second and one place ahead of Harford Tech. The Tech boys team placed fifth in the 4x400 (3:38.50) and eighth in the 4x200 (1:36.68).