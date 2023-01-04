Aberdeen track and field standout Daniel Wilson runs to pair of wins in New York

Daniel Wilson of Aberdeen returned to the 200-meter track in the New York City Armory on Thursday and achieved not just a personal best, but two victories, each in a personal best.

Competing in the Armory High School Holiday Classic, he first won the mile in the club/unattached division in 4 minutes, 31.33 seconds. He then won the 800, his specialty, in the same division in 1:56.86. His winning margin in each race was about 20 meters.

Advertisement

Daniel Wilson, Aberdeen, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the New Balance Nationals on the Armory track last March, the Aberdeen High School senior ran 1:57.53 in the 800 for a huge improvement in his career best.

Karanja hurdles to a school record

Calvin Karanja bettered his own school record in the 55-meter hurdles in the Anne Arundel County Invitational indoor meet in Landover on Dec. 27. The Edgewood senior placed eighth among 30 hurdlers in the meet in which 22 high school teams competed. His time of 8.57 seconds bettered the school mark he set last year by a quarter second.

Advertisement

Karanja also placed sixth in a field of 60 sprinters in the 300, covering 1 1/2 laps of the Prince George’s Sportsplex track in 37.27 seconds. His time was a personal best by 3.15 seconds and ranks fifth on Edgewood’s all-time list.

In the girls 800, Edgewood sophomore Brielle Whitworth placed fourth among 48 runners in 2:30.33. She also ran a personal best of 5:42.06 to place sixth in the 1,600.

For North Harford, Korynn Sims placed eighth in the 55 hurdles in 10.23. She also took third in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, a personal best. Sophomore Grace Bauer cleared 7 feet to place sixth in the vault.

Finley Lavin, reigning Class 2A state champ in the 500, competed in the 55-meter dash, placing tenth in 7.83. She later placed 13th in the 500 in 1:26.55.

In the 800, Eden Hussung finished 10th in 2:41.46. Kendall Chandler was close behind her teammate in 11th at 2:41.49. The foursome of Allyson Knott, Bauer, Sims, and Lavin placed 10th in the 4x400 relay in 4:42.56.

Sophomore Timothy Stike placed seventh in the pole vault at 8-6.

Fallston’s Curriden fifth in vault

In the Holiday Invitational in Landover on Dec. 22, Gabriel Curriden cleared 9 feet in the pole vault. The Fallston junior placed fifth. Her teammate, Gabi Murphy, ran a personal best of 12:04.75 in the 3,200 to finish sixth.