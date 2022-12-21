Edgewood indoor track and field’s 4x800 relay a highlight among Harford County teams at weekend competitions

Ten of Harford’s indoor track teams saw action in four meets over the weekend. Edgewood, Aberdeen, and John Carroll came up with individual victories.

Edgewood’s Imaya Edmonds, Lya Vent, Abby Bond and Brielle Whitworth teamed to win the 4x800 relay at the Spielman Winter Classic in Hagerstown, a meet among 20 teams. The Rams won by a half-lap in 10 minutes, 40.41 seconds.

Three members of the team also ran well in individual events. Whitworth placed third in the 800 in 2:30.13 and Vent was eighth in 2:38.53. Edmonds ran 2:47.41. Calvin Karanja was the runner-up in the 55-meter hurdles. Timed in 8.28 seconds, he finished 0.14 behind the winner.

Sixth-place finishes went to Frank Barnett in the 400 in 55.66 and Takyiwah Impraim Mensah in the girls pole vault, clearing 9 feet.

Wilson, Cross run 1-2 in 800

Aberdeen’s Daniel Wilson and Holden Cross finished first and second in the 800 in a meet among 13 teams at CCBC Catonsville on Friday. Wilson ran 2:06.50 and Cross, 2:09.40 on the relatively slow 160-meter track. The two also helped their 4x400 team win in 3:52.37.

Teams from Fallston, Joppatowne and Havre de Grace were among the 13 teams competing. For Havre de Grace, William Martin placed 10th in the 500 in 1:19.87, and Robert Davis was sixth in the 1,600 in 5:16.80. The boys team placed fourth in the 4x800 in 9:56.97.

Jade Shaw of Joppatowne ran 53:08 in the 300 and 1:44.24 in the 500, placing 16th in both. For Fallston, Anita Garcia placed seventh in both the 300 (50.85) and 500 (1:39.33).

Brown wins 3,200 at MIAA meet

John Carroll’s Andrew Brown and William Root finished one-two in the 3,200 in the second Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association meet of the season in Landover on Friday. Brown was timed in 9:57.77, and Root in 10:23.81. Their times are ranked third and fourth in the MIAA so far this season.

Drew Evans took second place in the shot put at 46-5 1/2, a personal best. Teammate Justin Magin placed sixth in 40-6 1/2.

Other top performances by John Carroll included: Caroline Kozera, fourth in 55 hurdles in 9.42; Olivia Chesla, 11th in the 500 in 1:28:58; Harold Davis, sixth in the boys 500 in 1:13.99 and seventh in the 55 in 6.80. Ty Hensley competed in three field events, placing sixth in the high jump (5-4), eighth in the long jump (17-5) and sixth in the triple jump (35-5).

Tolson runs 9:49.17 in Landover

There was strong competition and lots of it in the Howard County Winter Fest on Saturday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. Four Harford teams were among the 74 competing in the meet.

The top Harford performances were by C.M. Wright’s Ashton Tolson and Bel Air’s Jack Hynes. Tolson finished third in the 3,200 in 9:49.17, a time that ranks him No. 1 in Class 3A in the early season. Hynes finished fourth among 127 runners in the 500 in 1:07.28. He is ranked fourth in Class 3A in the 500.

Other top performances for Bel Air were: Gianna Dawson, 13th in the 500 in 1:24.86; Cammille Miller, 16th in the 3,200 in 12:41.58; Ryan Cascone, 16th in the 1,600 in 4:44.37 and 11th in the 3,200 in 10:13.53.; and Steven Henry 21st among 148 sprinters in the 55 dash in 6.82.

For CMW, Ella Swayne finished seventh in the 3,200 in 12:02.06. Cameron Loper ran a double of 2:36.98 and 5:39.58, and Ellie Bassham doubled at 2:38.31 and 5:37.18. Harford Tech sophomore Madison Bobb finished 13th among 164 sprinters in the 300. She ran 42.50 seconds, a time that ranks her fourth in 2A. She also placed 13th in the 55 dash in 7.50, which is sixth-ranked in 2A.

Also for Tech, John Saltysiak finished 14th in 1,600 in 4:42.81; Alex Wockenfuss, 20th in the 500 in 1:12.11; Winter Evans, 12th in the high jump at 4-8, and ninth in 55 hurdles in 9.31; and Isabel Devos was ninth in 3,200 in 12:13.34.

Emily Atha, the only Fallston entry, finished eighth among 80 competitors in the 1,600 in 5:32.99, a personal best. Her time ranks fourth in 2A.

Vaulters produced the top finishes for North Harford. In the girls vault, Korynn Sims was 10th in 7-6, and Grace Bauer, 12th at 7-0. Among the boys, Nathan Santana was fifth at 9-6, and Timothy Stike, sixth at 9-feet. In the 3,200, sophomore Eden Hussung ran 12:46.50, a personal best.