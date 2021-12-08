Hauf, Bobb make impressive debuts in first college indoor track meets

Two Harford freshmen made impressive debuts Saturday when the new college indoor track and field season began.
Darian Hauf soared to a school record in the pole vault in her first meet for Millersville University. The North Harford graduate cleared 12 feet, 1 1/4 inches to better the record by five inches. She cleared the height, a new personal best, on her first attempt.
Her record vault, which came in the Diplomat Open at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is an NCAA provisional qualifier and betters the qualifying standard for the Eastern Conference Athletic Conference meet to be held in March. Hauf also ran the 60-meter dash Saturday, placing fifth in a field of 34 sprinters in 8.09 seconds.
“Sometimes people get a little tight in their first college competition. Not Darian though,” said Millersville head coach Andy Young. “She really stepped up. She works hard, is competitive and doesn’t settle for anything less than her best. We are excited to see how high she can go this year.”
Caitlyn Bobb wins in Annapolis
Harford Tech alumna Caitlyn Bobb, now a freshman at UMBC, raced to an easy win in her first college race, the 500-meter dash in the Navy Invitational Saturday. She clocked 1:14.14 in the 2 1/2 lap event on the Naval Academy track to win by 1 1/2 seconds.
She also anchored the Retrievers’ 4x400 relay which placed third in 3:51.58. Both the relay and her 500 time bettered the ECAC qualifying time.
Her teammate Petronilla Onyebadi narrowly missed a win. The Harford Tech graduate finished second in the 60-meter dash in an ECAC qualifying time of 7.70 seconds.
Other Harford Tech alums competing for UMBC were Anthony McKenzie, 23.13 for 15th in the 200; Alex Iannello, 12th in the pole vault at 12-5 1/2; and Zach Taylor, sixth in the mile run in 4:23.9.
Also for UMBC, Shamar Barnes (Edgewood) finished sixth in the 200 in 22.27, missing the IC4A qualifying mark by just 0.03. He also placed ninth in the 60 in 7.08 seconds. Ian Hoffman of Belcamp, an Archbishop Curley graduate, placed seventh in the pole vault at 14-5 1/4.
Two John Carroll alumni ran the 3,000 meters in the meet. Alexander Kirkland, a freshman at the Naval Academy, placed eighth in 8:50.66, and Michael Chipi, a Mount St. Mary’s freshman, was 13th in 9:11.98.
Jessica Rogers 2nd in Liberty Kickoff
Jessica Rogers began her senior season with a second-place finish in the 800 meters in Liberty University’s home opener in Lynchburg, Virginia. Friday. The 2018 state 1600-meter champ from C. Milton Wright was timed in 2:21.35 on Liberty’s banked, 200-meter track. She also ran on the 4x400 relay team, which finished fifth.
Two Harford Tech alums competed in the Youngstown State University Icebreaker meet in Ohio Saturday. Running for Slippery Rock University, Shannon Dooley placed seventh in the men’s 3,000 in 9:07.61. Beyoncé Kelly placed fifth in the high jump at 5-3. The California University of Pennsylvania sophomore also anchored the 4x400 relay to fourth place in 4:04.42.
Erin O’Leary, a school record holder in the discus at North Harford, opened her freshman indoor season at Lafayette College in the Bison Opener at Bucknell Saturday in an event new for her, the 20-pound weight throw. It is the indoor equivalent of what is now her favorite event, the hammer throw. Her throw in Friday’s meet was 36 feet, 1.5 inches.
Muse wins Seashore Marathon
Tyler Muse finished almost a mile ahead of second place in winning the Seashore Marathon in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday.
The 27-year-old from Bel Air took the lead at the start, sped through the first 5K in 16:12, then ran alone to the finish in 2:27:27. Woody Snoberger of Ridgely, West Virginia, finished second in 2:33:02.
Also among the 740 finishers was Dan O’Neill, 62, of Bel Air, who placed second in the 60-64 age group in 3:26:08. Matt Burdette of Churchville finished in 3:52:25. Dale Jordan of Baldwin, 4:42:29; and Loren Mueller of Joppa, 4:58:47.
Erika Stasakova Harkins: 2:51:47 marathon
Erika Stasakova Harkins, women’s winner of the recent Bel Air Turkey Trot, ran 2:51:47 in the California International Marathon Sunday.
She ran at an even pace of 6:30 to 6:35 per mile to place 128th among 616 women in the high-powered international field.