Indian Creek boys lacrosse deals Havre de Grace 16-13 loss in Warriors’ season opener

The Havre de Grace Warriors boys lacrosse team came up a few goals short Tuesday in its 2022 season opener.

The Warriors outscored the visiting Indian Creek School Eagles, 8-7, in the first and fourth quarters combined, but in the middle quarters, it was a 13-6 advantage for the Eagles (2-1), who picked up the 16-13 nonleague win.

“Our guys gave us everything they had for 48 minutes and that’s all you can ask of them,” Warriors coach Jason Bellamy said. “Proud of them, got a long ways to go, still a long season. We just had a couple spots we’ve got to fix, but I thought the kids executed pretty well. We had a hard time containing a couple of their offensive players.”

Those Indian Creek players were senior attack Will Mercer and Cole Turner. The pair combined for 12 of the Eagles’ 16 goals.

It was Turner (five goals, one assist) who opened the scoring 1:50 into the game.

Havre de Grace, though, came back with senior attack Reagan Dent reeling off three straight goals over a 2:30 stretch for a 3-1 lead.

“[Dent] is a good player and we had to sort out what we were going to do with him,” Eagles coach Brian Silcott said. “He hurt us early, we knew we had to make a couple adjustments to make sure we kept him in check.”

Indian Creek closed the quarter with two goals to tie the game at 3.

Turner opened the scoring in quarter two, but Dent answered off an assist from Chase Zellman to keep the game tied.

Mercer then took over. He scored three of the Eagles’ five goals over the final seven minutes of the half to put his team ahead for good. Tyler Stroble and Roddy House added a goal apiece for Indian Creek and Carson Holloway tallied for the Warriors, who trailed, 9-5, at half.

Zellman (two assists) netted his first career goal to open second-half scoring, but Mercer countered with an assist from Benny Carter (two goals, one assist) and Turner added his fourth goal to increase the lead to five, 11-6.

Jarred Meehan (two goals, two assists) and Wyatt Molyneux added goals for the Warriors, sandwiching a Carter goal. Goals from Turner and Mercer made it 14-8 with 2:02 left in the third quarter.

Mercer then scored his final two goals, firing shots into the upper right corner, over the final 1:10 of the quarter, doubling the lead to 16-8.

“I usually tend to shoot upper, like low to high, and today was just kind of hitting, so,” Mercer said. “Hasn’t been all that beautiful this year, but now I’m back in the stride I think.”

The quarter ended with Holloway adding his second goal with three seconds left.

The Warriors then kept the Eagles scoreless in the final quarter, while adding four goals to make it close.

Meehan added his second goal and Dent closed out his five-goal night assisted by Meehan. Sophomore Cole Bravo tallied the final two Havre de Grace goals. The first assisted by Meehan and Zellman and the other by sophomore Eli Teefy.

“The little mistakes, 100% missed balls dropped, going out of bounds, overthrown passes, everything,” Dent said reference his team’s loss. “All the little stuff adds up.”

Eagles goalie Ty Spencer made 15 saves in a busy effort, while starting Havre de Grace goalie Liam Whitehead made six saves over three quarters. TC Hinton came on to make two saves in the fourth quarter.

Indian Creek had a 17-13 edge in faceoffs.