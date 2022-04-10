IronBirds get second win over Jersey Shore with 3-1 Saturday win

The Aberdeen IronBirds won its second straight game Saturday evening in New Jersey, beating host Jersey Shore, 3-1, in South Atlantic League ball at the ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakeside.

A night after pounding out 19 hits in the season opener, Aberdeen hitters put together seven hits Saturday, but those were enough to get the job done.

Advertisement

Connor Norby was the only IronBirds hitter with multiple hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Colton Cowser added a double and run scored and TT Bowens added one hit and two RBIs.

Collin Burns (double) and Ramon Rodriguez (run) also had a hit apiece for Aberdeen.

Advertisement

Three Aberdeen pitchers combined to shot the BlueClaws down on five hits. Starter Houston Roth threw the first four innings, allowing four hits, two walks and one run. Roth struck out four.

Jensen Elliott tossed three scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out four. Clayton McGinness pitched the final two innings for a save, striking out three.

Aberdeen will look to complete a sweep over Jersey Shore on Sunday. Game time is 1:05 p.m.

The IronBirds (2-0) will be back in town to begin the home schedule on Tuesday. Aberdeen will host Wilmington with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.