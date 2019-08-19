IronBirds split two with Vermont; stay in playoff contention

On Sunday, Aberdeen starter Jake Lyons (1-4) just wasn’t as sharp as usual and the Lake Monsters took advantage. Lyons worked four innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned). He walked two and struck out two. “First of all, I think Lyons really didn’t look his normal self today, it looked like he was out of sorts a little bit,” Aberdeen manager Kevin Bradshaw said. “He kept the damage down with one run each inning, but it could have been a lot worse.”