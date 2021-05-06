IronBirds win again, beat Wilmington 4-2 Wednesday night

The Aberdeen IronBirds improved to 2-0 Wednesday night, beating Wilmington, 4-2, in an High-A East minor league baseball game. The game was played at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.
For a second straight night the IronBirds got solid pitching from their starter and the bullpen, while the offense produced in timely fashion to seal the win.
Aberdeen starter Garrett Stallings threw five innings, allowing six hits and one earned run. Stallings struck out four.
Kade Strowd came on to throw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out one. Nick Roth also threw two innings to get the save. Roth allowed two hits, a walk and an earned run. He also struck out one.
Meanwhile, the offense which was out hit 9-5, jumped ahead in the third and never trailed.
With one out, Andrew Martinez doubled and Cody Roberts walked. Both runners moved up a base when Toby Welk grounded out and wit two away, Kyle Stowers drove both runners in with a line drive single to center.
The Blue Rocks cut the 2-0 Aberdeen lead in half in the fifth, putting together three singles.
Aberdeen answered the run with its third run in the seventh. Shayne Fontana drew a leadoff walk and two batters later, Zach Watson tripled him in.
Wilmington closed to within a run again in the eighth. Justin Connell, who singled in the first run, doubled in the second.
Aberdeen, though, added a big insurance run in the ninth. AJ Graffinino and Zach Watson both walked with one out and Andrew Daschbach singled in Graffinino with the fourth run.
No Aberdeen hitter had more than one hit, while Connell went 3-for-3 to lead Wilmington.
The third game of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. in Wilmington.