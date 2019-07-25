Aberdeen Ironbirds defeat Lowell for fifth straight victory

The Spinners cut the lead to 4-1 in the fifth when third baseman Nicholas Northcut — who snuck a grounder into left for the aforementioned first hit of the game — scored on a Handley passed ball. Then they put runners on first and second with one out in the sixth with a Jimenez single and a hit batter — shortstop Cameron Cannon — before Rodriguez worked out of that jam with a pair of strikeouts of first baseman Stephen Scott and right fielder Wil Dalton. From there, Ironbirds’ reliever Yelin Rodriguez shut the door with three no-hit innings to pick up the save.