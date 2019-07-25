Aberdeen Ironbirds defeat Lowell for fifth straight victory

Thanks to an inspired effort from starting pitcher Leonardo Rodriguez to go along with third baseman Toby Welk’s first home run of the season, the Aberdeen Ironbirds took care of the Lowell Spinners 4-1 for their fifth consecutive victory and their 18th overall in the last 22 games on Wednesday night.
Aberdeen — which has now outscored opponents 35-3 during its five-game win streak — continued its dominant ways on the mound, as Lowell didn’t register a hit until the fifth inning and finished with only two. Meanwhile, the 'Birds wasted no time getting runs on the board with all four of their runs coming in the first two innings and that was more than enough offense to seal the win.
Rodriguez logged six innings for the Ironbirds in the win, allowing two hits and one run (none earned) while striking out seven and walking two.
Both walks came in a first inning that seemed destined for disaster.
The righty issued free passes to two of the first three batters he faced — including a four-pitch base on balls to leadoff man Gilberto Jimenez — but averted trouble by inducing a 5-3 double play to escape the opening frame unscathed.
Lowell starter Ryan Zeferjahn wasn’t as fortunate. The Spinners’ right-hander began his outing well enough by striking out shortstop Joey Ortiz on three pitches, but after catcher Maverick Handley reached base via a walk on the next plate appearance, the red-hot Welk emphatically extended his modest hit streak to four games when he smoked a 2-2 fastball over the right field fence for that inaugural homer and a 2-0 lead.
Welk finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk, single and the aforementioned long-ball. He is now 9-for-17 during his current hit streak.
“You gotta spend [time] where you need it most,” Welk said. “I like to watch the big league hitters to see what they do, see their routines and follow it.”
The Birds fluffed up their slight cushion the next inning. After loading the bases with Dalton Hoiles’ seeing-eye single, Clay Fisher’s hit by pitch, and Lenin Rodriguez’s walk, Joey Ortiz legged out a fielder’s choice to drive in the third run and helped plate the fourth when Lowell catcher Jonathan Diaz’s throw sailed high and wide right into center field to bring Fisher home.
Zeferjan lasted just 1 ⅓ innings, surrendering two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a pair of walks. The Lowell bullpen effectively held the Birds at bay for the rest of the game. Aberdeen had other chances to tack on runs, but the Spinners’ pen recorded big outs on each occasion to keep the game within reach.
Lowell’s scoring chances were scarce, but it had a few opportunities to chip away at the lead. Aside from the top of the first, the Spinners’ best chances came during the fifth and sixth.
The Spinners cut the lead to 4-1 in the fifth when third baseman Nicholas Northcut — who snuck a grounder into left for the aforementioned first hit of the game — scored on a Handley passed ball. Then they put runners on first and second with one out in the sixth with a Jimenez single and a hit batter — shortstop Cameron Cannon — before Rodriguez worked out of that jam with a pair of strikeouts of first baseman Stephen Scott and right fielder Wil Dalton. From there, Ironbirds’ reliever Yelin Rodriguez shut the door with three no-hit innings to pick up the save.