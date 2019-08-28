IronBirds finish important road trip 4-2

The Aberdeen IronBirds closed out their important six-game road trip with a 2-0 loss, Tuesday night in Lowell, Mass.
The 'Birds (39-30) close the trip 4-2 and now face the biggest six games of the season to close out the New York Penn League schedule.
Aberdeen is deadlocked with Brooklyn (39-30), both a game back of Hudson Valley (40-29) for the McNamara Division title.
Aberdeen will host Brooklyn tonight in the first of three final home games at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Game time is 7:05 p.m. The 'Birds are 4-4 against the Cyclones this year. This is a battle for the league’s lone wild card spot.
In Tuesday’s loss, the IronBirds were shut down again on just three hits. Joey Ortiz, Kyle Stowers and Andrew Fregia each hit singles.
The Aberdeen batters also drew two walks, but scoring was just not in the cards.
Lowell, meanwhile, capitalized on a pair of Aberdeen errors to score two unearned runs. The runs were scored in the fifth and sixth innings.
The first came against starter Kevin Magee (5-6), who again pitched well enough to win. Magee pitched five innings, allowing five hits and striking out four.
Jordan Kipper, rehabbing with Aberdeen, came on in the sixth and he also was charged with an unearned run. Kipper allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out three over two innings.
Griffin McLarty pitched the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out three.