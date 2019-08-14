IronBirds keep rolling, complete sweep in Vermont

Fresh off their history-making no-hitter, the Aberdeen IronBirds completed a sweep of the Vermont Lake Monsters Tuesday night.
The 'Birds (32-26) scored early and won their fourth straight, 7-2. It was 12 days ago that Vermont began a three-game sweep at Aberdeen, which also started the eight-game skid. In that series, Vermont scored 21 runs. In this latest series, Aberdeen allowed just two runs.
Aberdeen is in Troy, NY tonight to battle Tri-City in game one-of-three with the ValleyCats. Game time is 7 p.m.
In Tuesday’s win it was good pitching again for the 'Birds. Houston Roth (3-0) made the start and worked five innings for the win. Roth allowed two hits, two walks and an earned run, while striking out three.
Dan Hammer pitched the final four innings for his first save. Hammer also allowed two hits, two walks and an earned run (home run). He struck out four.
Offensively, Jean Carmona was on base five times, with three singles and two walks. He scored two runs.
Adley Rutschman was aboard four times. He had two hits, including a double, scored a run and drove in two. he also walked twice.
Kyle Stowers added a home run, his team-leading fourth long ball. Maverick Handley added one hit, a walk and two runs scored, while Shayne Fontana also had a hit and run scored.
Toby Welk (.345) had a rare hitless game, but did have an RBI. Joey Ortiz also had a hit.