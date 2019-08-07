Losing streak at 5 for Aberdeen after another one-run loss

The Aberdeen IronBirds losing streak has reached five games after the 'Birds suffered another one-run loss in Connecticut on Tuesday.
The loss, the 12th of 23 suffered by the 'Birds, was a 3-2 setback in New York Penn League play.
Aberdeen had leads of 1-0 in the first and 2-1 in the sixth, but the Tigers rallied for two in the seventh to pull out the win.
The final game of the series is set for tonight with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen (28-23) out-hit Connecticut, 7-4, but left 20 men on base.
The IronBirds scored in the first with Shayne Fontana opening the game with a single. Following a walk to Adley Rutschman, Fontana stole third base and Andrew Daschbach then singled to drive Fontana in.
The Tigers evened the score in the fifth, scoring an unearned run off IronBirds starter Kevin Magee, who deserved a better fate. Magee pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and the unearned run. He struck out eight.
Aberdeen got the unearned run back in the sixth. Kyle Stowers walked, Ian Evans singled and Jean Carmona walked to load the bases with one out. Dalton Hoiles then reached base on a fielding error in left field, allowing Stowers to score the go-ahead run.
Aberdeen went to Kyle Martin out of the bullpen in the seventh and he allowed a walk, two singles and a fielder’s choice which produced two runs.
Martin (2-2) takes the loss and is charged with a blown save. He pitched two innings, allowing two hits, two runs and two walks. He struck out one.
Offensively, Fontana and Daschbach had two hits each to pace the 'Birds. Clay Fisher and Andrew Fregia also had hits.