IronBirds win, move back into first place

Kyle Stowers and Joey Ortiz both hit first professional home runs Leonardo Rodriguez pitched six solid innings to lead the Aberdeen IronBirds past Mahoning Valley, 5-3, in Niles, OH.
The win puts Aberdeen at 26-18, a game better than Brooklyn (25-18) in the New York Penn League’s McNamara Division standings. Brooklyn dropped two to Lowell on Tuesday. Hudson Valley (24-18) is a game back and Staten Island (22-21) is 3.5 games back.
The Scrappers (22-22) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Aberdeen did all its damage over the next four innings. Stowers (1-4, 2 RBIs) home run tied the game in the second and his sacrifice fly scoring Adley Rutschman (2-4) with the go-ahead run.
Andrew Daschbach (2-4) also delivered a sacrifice fly in the inning, plating Toby Welk (1-5) with the third run.
Aberdeen added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings as well. Jean Carmona (2-4) single in Ortiz in the fourth and Ortiz (2-3, 2 runs) closed the scoring with his home run in the fifth.
Dalto Hoiles and Ian Evans also had a hit each in the win.
Rodriguez (2-2) gave up one hit, two walks and one run, while striking out nine. Marcos Molina, making a rehab start for Aberdeen, pitched the first two innings. He allowed two hits, a walk and a run, while striking out two.
Marlon Constante worked the final inning, giving up one hit and one run and he also struck out one for his fourth save.
Johnathan Rodriguez belted two solo home runs to lead the Scrappers.
The ’Birds and Scrappers will be back at it tonight for game two. First pitch is set for 7:05 p..m.