Stowers walks-off IronBirds for 13th inning win

“It makes you feel like, because you didn’t play the whole game, it makes it feel like a good day,” Stowers said of his heroics. “When you come in and pinch hit, kind of nothing to lose, but the same time how your at-bat goes, kind of how you feel like your day went. They’re definitely tough situations, I know it sounds cheesy, but I got a god pitch to hit and just didn’t miss it. It definitely feels good to get out with a win after a long game.”