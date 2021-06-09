IronBirds score big late in 10-1 rout of Bowling Green

The Aberdeen IronBirds opened its series in Bowling Green, Kentucky Tuesday night with a 10-1 rout of the Hot Rods (19-12) in High-A East baseball action at the Bowling Green Ballpark.
The series continues tonight (Wednesday) with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m.
Drew Rom (3-0) made the start for Aberdeen (20-9) and he was strong in earning the win. Rom gave up a solo home run in the first inning, but allowed three more hits over six innings and he struck out seven.
Relievers Easton Lucas (1.2 IP) and Nick Roth (1.1 IP) closed out the win. Lucas gave up two hits and a walk, while striking out three and Roth allowed no hits and he struck out two.
Offensively, Aberdeen broke up a 1-1 tie with nine runs over the final three innings. The ‘Birds scored four in the seventh inning with two outs.
Cody Roberts was hit by pitch to begin the rally. Shayne Fontana doubled Roberts to third and Jordan Westburg (2-5) followed with a triple to score both.
Toby Welk (2-4, three runs) walked to continue the inning and Zach Watson reached on an error, allowing Westburg to score. A.J. Graffanino (2-4) drove in Welk with the fourth run with a single.
Aberdeen then closed out the win with a five-run ninth inning and they did it with the long ball.
After Welk and Graffanino singles, Maverick Handley ripped a three-run shot, his first home run of the season. Andrew Daschbach (2-5) then singled and after a fielder’s choice groundout, Roberts went deep with his first home run of the season. The two-run homer closed the scoring.
The IronBirds lead the North Division standings by 4.5 games over Hudson Valley.