IronBirds wins fifth straight, beat Hudson Valley, 4-2

The Aberdeen IronBirds won their fifth straight game Tuesday, beating Hudson Valley, 4-2, in High-A South Atlantic League action at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Terrin Vavra, an outfielder in Aberdeen on rehab from Norfolk, hit a pair of ground rule doubles to lead the win.

Aberdeen (32-12) also got quality pitching from three relievers in the win. The series continues Wednesday night at the stadium with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The ‘Birds trailed 2-0 into the fourth inning as the Renegades touched Aberdeen starter Connor Gillispie for single runs in the each of the first two innings.

In the fourth, Vavra (2-for-4) opened the inning with his first double. Colton Cowser and TT Bowens drew walks to load the bases and Collin Burns plated Vavra with an RBI single.

Donta’ Williams added an RBI groundout to pull the ‘Birds even, 2-2.

Aberdeen then took the lead in the fifth with two more runs. Connor Pavolony reached base after a hit by pitch and Vavra roped his second double. Cowser followed with a double, scoring both runners.

Alex Pham (2-0) threw three shutout innings for the win. Pham allowed one hit and he struck out five. Wes Robertson added two scoreless innings, giving a hit and walk, while striking out two. Gregori Vasquez pitched the final two scoreless innings for his first save, allowing one hit and striking out one.