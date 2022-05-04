IronBirds score late, ride strong pitching in 3-1 win over Brooklyn

The Aberdeen IronBirds were back on the diamond at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Tuesday and with three late runs, were in the win column for a sixth straight game.

Aberdeen (16-5) defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones (11-11), 3-1, in a High-A South Atlantic League minor league baseball game. The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. in Aberdeen.

The ‘Birds were shut out for six innings and trailed 1-0, until they rallied for two seventh inning runs. Donta’ Williams started the rally with a one-out walk. Collin Burns singled Williams to second and after a brief mound visit by Brooklyn, Williams stole third.

Williams came into score seconds later when Ramon Rodriguez grounded out and Burns moved to second on the play.

Connor Norby (2-for-4) then doubled to plate Burns with the go-ahead run.

Aberdeen added its third run, courtesy of another walk in the eighth inning. John Rhodes walked with two outs and TT Bowens doubled him in.

Pitching was an even bigger story as Jean Pinto (4 IP) and Ignacio Feliz (5 IP) shut the Cyclones down on three hits.

Pinto made the start, allowing two hits, a walk and one run, while striking out four. Feliz (2-0) earned the win, allowing one hit, while striking out five.